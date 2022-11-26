Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Thanksgiving with Luna & Miles Ahead of Next Baby

Chrissy Teigen shared behind-the-scenes glimpses on social media of how she set up her family's Thanksgiving meal, as well as shenanigans between kids Luna and Miles

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 26, 2022 12:54 PM
chrissy teigen, john legend
Photo: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have lots to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

The couple, who are set to expand their family soon, spent the annual November holiday with daughter Luna, 6, son Miles, 4, and Teigen's mother, Pepper, and showed glimpses into their family holiday in a series of posts shared on social media.

In her first post, Teigen posed for one photo beside her husband while dressed in an off-white v-neck dress, as Legend, 43, wore a white printed shirt and black slacks.

In another shot, Teigen posed with her mother and Luna, who sported a white puff sleeve white dress, and Miles, who donned a tiny suit complete with a beige bow and matching beige pants.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Other sweet moments Teigen captured on camera included a selfie of Legend embracing his daughter in a hug, and another of Luna and Miles sitting on a table about to break a wishbone. Teigen shared the outcome of the wishbone break in a cute video in a follow-up post.

The proud mom also shared some insight into her Thanksgiving meal prep, including a video that showed Legend checking the family's Turkey. "Yeah, it's ready everywhere," he says in the clip, to which Teigen responds, "Beautiful."

After Teigen announced in August that she and Legend are expecting a baby, nearly two years after suffering a pregnancy loss, the Cravings author admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of her third child, Jack, in September 2020.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'Okay, if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she said.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a>, john legend
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!" Teigen added.

Related Articles
chrissy teigen
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Luna, 6, Kissing Her Baby Bump
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Son Miles Had His 'First Official Accident' and Got Stitches
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Reveals Son Miles, 4, Received Stitches: 'First Official Accident'
Headline: John Legend Brings 'Special Guests' Daughter Luna and Son Miles to The Voice: 'My Biggest Fans' Hi there, can I please have a screen grab of John, Luna and Miles from this insta story for tout? thank u! https://instagram.com/stories/johnlegend/2976820265044042748?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
John Legend Brings 'Special Guests' Luna and Miles to 'The Voice' : 'My Biggest Fans'
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Dresses Up Her Bump, Miles and Luna for Halloween https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZBlTKBXlu/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/chrissyteigen/2961329335453529089/
Chrissy Teigen Wears 'the Costume of the Pregnant' as She Dresses Up Alongside Her Kids for Halloween
Chrissy Teigen, Miles, John Legend, Luna
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes Her 'Family Moved On' without Her While She Was Away at BravoCon
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Bump in a Cozy Look and a Sexy Look: 'We Are Gettin' There'
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Attempts to Learn Reels as She Shows Off Bump in Silky Slip Dress
John Legend Family Video
John Legend Shares Adorable Family Video — See Their Matching Outfits!
John Legend Chrissy Teigen family Halloween
John Legend and Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Match in 'Furry Halloween' Costumes with Luna and Miles
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
All About John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids
Chrissy Teigen Is Having Fun During Pregnancy: ‘I love This Makeup, I Love This Length – and I Lovvvvvvvvve Escape Rooms’
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump After a Fun-Filled Outing with Friends
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline
will name my baby with the letter my boobs stop growing at. looking like a g, maybe h
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes She'll Name Her Baby with the 'Letter My Boobs Stop Growing At'
Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Pictures in a Photo Dump from Family Vacation
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Baby Bump in Family Getaway Photos — See the Snaps!
Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Pictures in a Photo Dump from Family Vacation
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says Loss of Her Baby Son Jack Was Actually a Life-Saving Abortion
John Legend Cozies Up to Chrissy Teigen in 'Wonder Woman' Video to Celebrate 9 Years of Marriage
John Legend Cozies Up to Chrissy Teigen in 'Wonder Woman' Video to Celebrate 9 Years of Marriage
Chrissy Teigen attends National Parents Day Off event hosted by Epic and Chrissy Teigen in Los Angeles at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on September 14, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Chrissy Teigen Told Her Kids About Pregnancy Days After IVF Transfer: 'They've Been Excited'