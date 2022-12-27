Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Christmas with Kids Before Welcoming New Baby

The couple will soon welcome another baby together, joining son Miles and daughter Luna

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

and
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on December 27, 2022 03:31 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmveAaP_03/. Chrissy Teigen /Instagram
Photo: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying the holiday season.

The couple celebrated Christmas this year with son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, plus Teigen's mom, Pepper.

On Monday, the pregnant cookbook author shared a sweet family photo with Legend and their kids, showing her baby bump under a lime green maxi dress. The couple's kids and the singer also dressed in festive colors, wearing variations of red outfits to complement Teigen's green look.

As Legend also posted the same shot on his page, Teigen teased in her caption, "Merry Christmas!! I swear to god john your need to post good pictures before me is actually psychotic and it's becoming worrisome how you never tell me and i find out from the group chat."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen/" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a> Eating Woes
Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Teigen celebrated her 37th birthday earlier this month by sharing scenes from the day on an Instagram Reel where the expecting TV personality began the recap with a video admiring her baby bump in the mirror.

"Here's what I did for my 37th birthday," she started the video, showing her day of eating pizza, hanging out with friends and watching The Office and Below Deck.

The day also included a clip of her sorting through "some baby stuff" in a packed room. It concluded with Teigen admitting she accused Legend of "not doing anything for my birthday when I specifically told him not to," showing Legend looking at her, bewildered, before shrugging her off and walking away.

"I've never done less for my birthday and I couldn't be happier," she added on Twitter.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen/" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a>
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The couple, who are set to expand their family soon, spent Thanksgiving with the kids and Teigen's mother and showed glimpses into their family holiday in a series of posts shared on social media.

In her first post, Teigen posed for one photo beside her husband while dressed in an off-white v-neck dress, as Legend, 43, wore a white printed shirt and black slacks.

In another shot, Teigen posed with her mother and Luna, who sported a white puff sleeve white dress, and Miles, who donned a tiny suit complete with a beige bow and matching beige pants.

Other sweet moments Teigen captured on camera included a selfie of Legend embracing his daughter in a hug, and another of Luna and Miles sitting on a table about to break a wishbone. Teigen shared the outcome of the wishbone break in a cute video in a follow-up post.

The proud mom also shared some insight into her Thanksgiving meal prep, including a video that showed Legend checking the family's Turkey. "Yeah, it's ready everywhere," he said in the clip, to which Teigen responded, "Beautiful."

