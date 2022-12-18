Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and Husband John Legend Don Ugly Christmas Sweaters in Sweet Family Photo

"So much good food and ugly sweaters last night," Chrissy Teigen wrote on Instagram after her and John Legend's holiday party, during which they posed for a sweet family photo with Luna and Miles

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 18, 2022 05:52 PM
John Legend(R) and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying some family holiday fun as they prepare for a very special delivery in the new year.

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a set of photos from a Christmas party they hosted over the weekend, including a snapshot with their two kids Luna Simone, 6½, and 4½-year-old Miles Theodore decked out in colorful Christmas garb.

In the first photo, the family of four posed together in front of a backdrop of Santa's village. Legend, 43, sat on a big red chair throne, wearing a green sweater embellished with garland pom-pom details.

Teigen stood next to the chair, showing off her baby bump in a white Christmas cardigan with nothing underneath, and finishing the look with a pair of red satin stockings.

She also shared a cute snap of Luna and Miles posing in ice skates. Luna sports a red knee-length dress with a teddy bear print, while Miles wore a black sweater with an illustration of a green T-Rex decorated as a tree and the words "Tree Rex."

"My babies are getting big," Legend wrote, sharing the photo on his own Instagram.

Teigen also shared a Boomerang of herself and Legend cozying up to each other as they posed together on the Christmas throne.

Multiple celebrities commented on the photos including Simu Liu, who wrote, "Love you guysssss thank you for hosting the greatest Christmas party on earth." Jesse Tyler Fergusen commented: "Omg. I'm obsessed with this theme! Miss you all! XO."

RELATED Video: Chrissy Teigen Reveals New Pregnancy Food Struggles on Date with Husband John Legend

Teigen raved about the festivities in another post. "Grandma's night out!! But in bed by 10pm lol. So much good food and ugly sweaters last night," she wrote in the caption.

Last week, the family took some photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus during an outing at the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles to help Teigen promote her Cravings baking mixes.

"A selfie with 🎅🏼🤶🏼 AND a family photo - big win for us lol," Teigen wrote in the caption. "We had so much fun last night taking over Mrs. Claus' bakery with our @cravingsbychrissyteigen baking mixes at @westfieldcenturycity Santa's North Pole Journey and loved meeting all of you."

