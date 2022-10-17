Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes Her 'Family Moved On' without Her While She Was Away at BravoCon

The cookbook author saw a series of cute family photos taken without her during her time away at BravoCon in New York City

Published on October 17, 2022 05:27 PM
Chrissy Teigen, Miles, John Legend, Luna
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty; Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

Chrissy Teigen is feeling a bit of FOMO after her family had a color-coordinated photoshoot while she was away.

The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, joked on Twitter Sunday that her family had "moved on without [her]" as she saw Legend and their two kids had a photoshoot while she was away in New York City at BravoCon.

"Saw these dropped in the shared album. my family has moved on without me," Teigen tweeted alongside two cute shots of Legend and their kids Luna Simone, 6, and Miles Theodore, 4, posing in color-coordinated outfits.

On Monday, Legend, 43, shared the same photos on his Instagram page, writing, "Sometimes you gotta cooooordinate ❤️🤍💙."

Last week, Legend unveiled a limited-edition varsity jacket — and debuted it with a family video on Instagram.

The "All of Me" singer wrote in the post's caption, "Luna, Miles and Mommy approve the new LEGEND jackets!"

In the video, the family is seen taking photos of each other with a disposable camera while stylishly rocking the white jackets with the name "Legend" appropriately written on the back.

It's an exciting time for Legend and his family. Teigen announced in August that the couple is expecting a baby, nearly two years after suffering a pregnancy loss.

The Cravings author admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of her third child, Jack, in September 2020.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she said at the time. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

