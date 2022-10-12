Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Enjoys 'Cutest Girls' Day' with Daughter Luna and Mom Pepper — See Photos!

In her Instagram post, Chrissy Teigen talked about the special day of mother-daughter bonding while son Miles went on his own outing with John Legend

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on October 12, 2022 01:54 PM
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Enjoys 'Cutest Girls' Day' with Daughter Luna and Mom Pepper
Photo: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram (2)

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna enjoyed a memorable girls' day together.

The pregnant cookbook author, 36, shared photos on Instagram late Tuesday from over the weekend, when she and daughter Luna Simone, 6, shared a special "girls day" together that included Teigen's mom, Pepper Thai, as well as some friends.

"Had the cutest girl's day with Luna this past weekend. She wanted to do a spa/escape room day while Miles' went off with dad to the Ram's game," she captioned the Instagram photo carousel.

"Doing everything in my power to make sure these two know how special they are before (and after!) new baby gets here 🥹," the pregnant mom noted.

The sweet photos show Luna relaxing in a robe, showing off her manicure and even getting a massage.

Concluding, Teigen shared, "We beat the escape room, too!"

John Legend also shared photos of his father-son outing with Miles to the Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday.

The "All of Me" singer looked to have a blast with his little boy at the 4-year-old's first NFL match where the duo cheered on the home team.

Legend, 43, shared some sweet photos from their exciting day writing in the Instagram caption, "Miles's first NFL game! Thank you @rams!"

One snapshot showed a snap of the father-son duo in their seats at the SoFi Stadium. Another image from the post featured Legend and Miles cuddling up to each other while standing on the grass field at the stadium. One other snap included a photo of Miles rocking an L.A. Rams hat during the outing.

John Legend and son
John Legend/Instagram

Speaking on Audacy's Check In last month, the "Ordinary People" singer told host Bru that the couple is "excited" ahead of welcoming a new addition early next year.

"We've got a few more months before Chrissy is expecting to deliver. We're really anticipating it," Legend shared.

Noting that the time since they experienced pregnancy loss has been "difficult," Legend said that the family is "feeling so optimistic this time."

