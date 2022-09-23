Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Calls Her Cravings 'Comical at This Point' as She Eats Squeezable Cheese

The cookbook author lounged on the couch with a bottle of squeezable cheese and crackers in a new Instagram photo

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 23, 2022 10:04 AM
Chrissy Teigen
Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty; Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is giving followers a peek at her latest pregnancy cravings.

On Wednesday, the pregnant cookbook author, 36, shared a new snap on Instagram of her lounging on the couch with a can of squeezable cheese and a half-eaten package of crackers.

In the photo, Teigen puts her baby bump on display as she relaxes in a pair of gray leggings and a black top.

"Comical at this point," she wrote of her snack choice.

Serena Williams commented on the candid post, "Hahahhahahahahahahahhhaha. This is hilarious!"

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty

Earlier this week, Teigen shared a quick update surrounding her pregnancy nearly six weeks after she first publicly revealed that she and John Legend are expecting another baby.

"I finally feel the baby so I don't need to text my doc for a daily drive by ultrasound anymore," she shared on Twitter.

Teigen also showed off her baby bump Monday in a flowing pink dress in an Instagram photo shared by Legend as the pair took off for a dressed-up date night. In the snap, Teigen cradled her bump as the couple smiled for the photo.

"Love me a tuxed up date night ❤️," Legend, 43, captioned the post.

Last week, Teigen shared that her kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, are "very excited" about their family's new addition as she spoke with PEOPLE at EPIC's celebration of National Parents Day Off.

"They've been excited for a long time," she said of her two kids. "I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy to them because they've known since the day. But they've been really very excited."

