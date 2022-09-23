Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Calls Her Cravings 'Comical at This Point' as She Eats Squeezable Cheese

Chrissy Teigen is giving followers a peek at her latest pregnancy cravings.

On Wednesday, the pregnant cookbook author, 36, shared a new snap on Instagram of her lounging on the couch with a can of squeezable cheese and a half-eaten package of crackers.

In the photo, Teigen puts her baby bump on display as she relaxes in a pair of gray leggings and a black top.

"Comical at this point," she wrote of her snack choice.

Serena Williams commented on the candid post, "Hahahhahahahahahahahhhaha. This is hilarious!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Getty

Earlier this week, Teigen shared a quick update surrounding her pregnancy nearly six weeks after she first publicly revealed that she and John Legend are expecting another baby.

"I finally feel the baby so I don't need to text my doc for a daily drive by ultrasound anymore," she shared on Twitter.

Teigen also showed off her baby bump Monday in a flowing pink dress in an Instagram photo shared by Legend as the pair took off for a dressed-up date night. In the snap, Teigen cradled her bump as the couple smiled for the photo.

"Love me a tuxed up date night ❤️," Legend, 43, captioned the post.

Last week, Teigen shared that her kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, are "very excited" about their family's new addition as she spoke with PEOPLE at EPIC's celebration of National Parents Day Off.

"They've been excited for a long time," she said of her two kids. "I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy to them because they've known since the day. But they've been really very excited."