Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Crashes John Legend's Interview and Gives a Glimpse of Her Baby Bump

The cookbook author is expecting another baby with husband John Legend, she announced last week

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2022 03:07 PM
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Crashes John Legend's Interview and Gives a Glimpse of Her Baby Bump
Photo: Hit Network/YouTube

Chrissy Teigen took a quick opportunity to show her baby bump while husband John Legend was in the middle of an interview.

During the singer's virtual appearance on Carrie and Tommy Monday, the camera slowly panned over to show the pregnant model, 36, as Legend, 43, talked about writing love songs.

Once on camera, Teigen excitedly revealed her bump and moved her hand around her belly. She then bent down into the frame and waved to the hosts and laughed as they congratulated the couple on their baby news.

Teigen and Legend — who share son Miles 3, and daughter Luna, 6 — announced last week that they're expecting another baby together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In September 2020, Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss with the couple's third baby, son Jack, due to partial placenta abruption.

"​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," Teigen captioned her pregnancy announcement on Instagram, which saw her sporting a crop top and lace underwear. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

Teigen admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of Jack. "Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she said.

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing," Teigen continued. "Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Teigen first revealed via social media that she was undergoing in-vitro fertilization treatments in February.

"Hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," she wrote.

"I honestly don't mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch," Teigen continued. "So I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"

"But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they're pregnant," she added, before promising her followers that should she get pregnant, she will "be the one to tell you."

Legend then told PEOPLE in March that Luna and Miles "know we are trying, and they are excited."

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen Pregnant
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes 44 People Helped Create Her 'Thirst Trap' Selfie to Reveal Baby News
Chrissy Teigen
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Close-Up Photo of Baby Bump During Acupuncture Appointment
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend Prime Video brings The Blue Room to SXSW on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
John Legend Says Chrissy Teigen's Decision to Share Photos of Late Son Jack Was 'Really Powerful'
chrissy teigen
John Legend Says Loss of Son Jack 'Tested' Him and Chrissy Teigen: 'It Strengthened Our Resolve'
Chrissy Teigen attends Global Citizen VAX LIVE
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video Giving Herself Injection After Announcing IVF Journey
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Says She's Undergoing IVF After Loss of Son Jack: 'I Honestly Don't Mind the Shots'
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Honest Quotes on Fertility, Pregnancy and Parenthood
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend
 John Legend Announces New Album 'LEGEND' , Chrissy Teigen Jokes She Found Out Title with Everyone Else
Chrissy Teigen’s Pregnancy Reveal Included a $520 Pair of Gucci Underwear
Chrissy Teigen Debuts Baby Bump in $520 Sheer Gucci Underwear for Pregnancy Reveal
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
All About John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids
Chrissy Teigen pregnancy
Chrissy Teigen Shares Ultrasound of Baby on the Way — See the Pic!
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen Says She 'Finished' Latest Round of IVF: 'Everything Is Good'
Chrissy Teigen, Miles, Luna
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Selfie with Luna and Miles from Inside the 2022 Grammys
Frida Mom event
Chrissy Teigen Says Women Are Unprepared for Motherhood Because of 'Perfection of Instagram'
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna
John Legend Snaps Adorable Family Selfie at Miles' First T-Ball Practice — See the Cute Pic!
chrissy teigen and john legend
Chrissy Teigen Gets Glammed Up for Disco Date with John Legend, Jokes She's 'Too Lazy to Cheat'