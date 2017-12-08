Chrissy Teigen and her baby belly were pretty in pink on Thursday night at the GQ and Dior Homme private dinner in Los Angeles

Chrissy Teigen and her baby belly were pretty in pink on Thursday night.

The 32-year-old model and cookbook author, who is pregnant with her second child, was glowing at the GQ and Dior Homme private dinner in Los Angeles, where she was photographed wearing a plunging pink velvet wrap dress.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Accessorizing the look with dangling gold earrings and matching strap heels, Teigen looked confident as she posed alongside husband John Legend, letting her left leg and shoulder peek out from the sultry gown.

The bash was thrown in celebration of the 2017 GQ Men Of The Year Party at Chateau Marmont. The Grammy winner, 38, kept things elegant in a black tuxedo with navy trimmings and a coordinating button-down shirt.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Pregnant Again

Teigen made the announcement that she is pregnant with baby No. 2 in an adorable Instagram post on Nov. 21. Sources previously told PEOPLE the superstar couple have been hoping to expand their family for quite some time.

“They have been planning for this for a long time. Chrissy is really excited to finally share the news,” an insider said about the stars, who are parents to 19-month-old daughter Luna Simone.

“They are so excited to make Luna a big sister,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “They think Luna will do a great job with the baby and they’re really happy to be expanding their family.”

FROM PEN: Katherine Heigl Reveals the Emotional Way She Told Her Daughters She Was Pregnant



Legend and Teigen celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Sept. 14, and brought baby Luna on the road with them for part of Legend’s recently wrapped Darkness and Light Tour.