Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Wraps Her Baby Bump in a Pink Velvet Gown
Chrissy Teigen and her baby belly were pretty in pink on Thursday night at the GQ and Dior Homme private dinner in Los Angeles
Chrissy Teigen and her baby belly were pretty in pink on Thursday night.
The 32-year-old model and cookbook author, who is pregnant with her second child, was glowing at the GQ and Dior Homme private dinner in Los Angeles, where she was photographed wearing a plunging pink velvet wrap dress.
Accessorizing the look with dangling gold earrings and matching strap heels, Teigen looked confident as she posed alongside husband John Legend, letting her left leg and shoulder peek out from the sultry gown.
The bash was thrown in celebration of the 2017 GQ Men Of The Year Party at Chateau Marmont. The Grammy winner, 38, kept things elegant in a black tuxedo with navy trimmings and a coordinating button-down shirt.
Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Pregnant Again
Teigen made the announcement that she is pregnant with baby No. 2 in an adorable Instagram post on Nov. 21. Sources previously told PEOPLE the superstar couple have been hoping to expand their family for quite some time.
“They have been planning for this for a long time. Chrissy is really excited to finally share the news,” an insider said about the stars, who are parents to 19-month-old daughter Luna Simone.
“They are so excited to make Luna a big sister,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “They think Luna will do a great job with the baby and they’re really happy to be expanding their family.”
FROM PEN: Katherine Heigl Reveals the Emotional Way She Told Her Daughters She Was Pregnant
RELATED: How Chrissy Teigen Styled Her Growing Bump in the Weeks Leading Up to Pregnancy Announcement
Legend and Teigen celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Sept. 14, and brought baby Luna on the road with them for part of Legend’s recently wrapped Darkness and Light Tour.
“I’m much luckier to have John’s personality in my life than he is to have mine,” Teigen previously said about Legend. “He is insanely patient and such a dork, and he loves seeing me happy.”