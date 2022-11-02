Pregnant MTV Star Chanel West Coast Is a Hippie for Last Halloween Before Baby: 'Ready to Pop'

Chanel West Coast could become a mom any day now, but that didn't stop her from enjoying her Halloween.

On Tuesday, the MTV personality shared photos of her Halloween on Instagram, showing off her bump in a babydoll hippie costume with flower appliques.

"Got dressed up even tho I'm ready to pop lol," she captioned the photos she shared, which show her posing with a skeleton and with boyfriend Dom Fenison as they await the arrival of their baby girl.

In the sweet couple photo, Chanel's bump is on full display as she holds up a peace sign while Fenison, dressed in a sleeveless button down with a cowboy hat, tilts his hat's brim.

The music artist, 33, revealed the sex of her first child on Father's Day, sharing her excitement to welcome a baby girl.

"We're having a baby girl!!! 🤗💖🎀🌸🙏🏼🙌🏼 Love you @domfenison thank you for coming into my life and loving me the way you do," she captioned the moment, shared in an Instagram Reel. "I know you will be the best Dad in the world! 😘😘😘"

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

As she looks forward to giving birth, she told E! her fans could soon start to hear a difference in her music as she's come up with possible plans to ditch the "turn up songs and the ratchet stuff" for another sound.

"There's still going to be a little bit of that dabbled in the mix, but I really just feel inspired to make more serious and thoughtful music," she shared. "I really want my child to be able to listen to my music and be proud and inspired when they hear it."