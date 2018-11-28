Pregnant Carrie Underwood Says She Has to Wear Her Husband's Clothes Since Hers 'Don't Fit'

Carrie Underwood is singing to the same tune of a lot of Mama’s Songs — she’s so pregnant that none of her clothes fit her.

The “Cry Pretty” singer is expecting her second child, a baby boy, with her husband of eight years, former ice hockey pro Mike Fisher, and she revealed her solution to dressing her baby bump on Wednesday.

“Officially wearing Mike’s clothes in public now, so…😳 #pregnant #MyClothesDontFit #sorrybabe,” Underwood, 35, wrote on Twitter.

Shortly after Underwood shared that she has resorted to her husband’s closet to look for outfits, Fisher jokingly wrote back in response, “How dare you stretch my clothes 😂.”

How dare you stretch my clothes 😂 https://t.co/jR0JLQkAIk — Mike Fisher (@mikefisher1212) November 28, 2018

Prior to revealing her baby’s sex for the first time publicly while hosting the 2018 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 14, Underwood surprised fans in August when she announced that she and Fisher, 38, are expecting their second child.

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well … yay!” she said in an Instagram video before revealing balloons spelling out “BABY” above her head.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.”

A pink-clad Underwood continued, “This has just been a dream come true with album and with baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and just so glad you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us. Love you guys! We will see you on the road in 2019.”

Carrie Underwood Jason Kempin/Getty

The happy baby news was the light at the end of the tunnel for Underwood, who revealed in September that she suffered three miscarriages in the last two years.

“I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby,” Underwood said during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “We got pregnant early 2017, and didn’t work out.”

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher at the 2018 CMA Awards John Shearer/WireImage

Following the big reveal of her pregnancy news, Underwood told Taste of Country, “We were just so excited. It took us a while to get here, and we were just feeling so blessed.”

Underwood and Fisher are already parents to 3-year-old son Isaiah, and the American Idol alum previously told PEOPLE that her son’s world “is about to get rocked” with the new addition.

“[Isaiah] told me recently that when the new baby comes that Daddy could have that baby and then he could be mine,” she said. “Isaiah is my guy.”

“He loves me,” she continued. “He looks at me and talks to me and interacts with me like nobody else on this planet. He’ll stare at me and I’m like, ‘What are you looking at?’ And he’s like, ‘I just love you.’ What kid does that?”

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood with their son, Isaiah David Livingston/Getty

Underwood’s dynamic with Isaiah had her wondering if their next child will be a Daddy’s boy.

“Maybe this next one will be all Mike’s,” she said. “Maybe that will be how it works out. Mike needs some love too. I feel bad for him sometimes.”

Underwood’s upcoming Cry Pretty tour will kick off in May 2019 after she returns from maternity leave.