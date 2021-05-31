Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee are expecting their a baby girl in June

Pregnant Caroline Wozniacki Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in First Maternity Photo Shoot

Caroline Wozniacki is getting closer to meeting her baby girl.

On Sunday, the tennis pro, 30, shared pictures from her first maternity photo shoot, in which the athlete showed off her growing baby bump in a white one-piece swimsuit.

Wozniacki, who is expecting her first child, a daughter, with husband David Lee, posted the black-and-white pictures to Instagram, writing, "Baby girls first shoot 😜📸#maternityshoot"

The Danish athlete sweetly cradles her stomach in the intimate photos and tousles her long wavy hair. Wozniacki also wears a white fedora to match her bathing suit.

Several of Wozniacki's athlete friends complimented the mom-to-be in the comments of the photo.

Caroline Wozniacki maternity photos Credit: Ana King Photography

Caroline Wozniacki maternity photos Credit: Ana King Photography

Lindsey Vonn left a string of heart emojis while American tennis star Madison Keys wrote, "These are so pretty!!! ❤️❤️"

British tennis player Heather Watson added, "Hot mama!!! 🔥🔥🔥," while Russian tennis pro Elena Vesnina replied, "Beautiful 😻 ❤️"

Wozniacki and her retired NBA player husband announced their exciting pregnancy news in February, revealing that they will be welcoming a baby girl in June.

Since sharing the news, the athlete has posted several snaps of her baby bump on Instagram.

Last week, Wozniacki shared a picture of her "cooling off" in the pool while sporting a white bathing suit with a black trim.

She also a shared candid selfie earlier this month showing off her bare belly in the mirror.

In the snap, Wozniacki poses with her hand on her back while sporting a pair of navy Adidas leggings and a yellow bralette.

"Bumpin' along 😊🤰🏼," the athlete captioned the photo.

To announce her pregnancy news, Lee, 38, posted a photo of the couple on his Instagram page, as they smiled outside while holding a sign that read "Baby Girl Coming June 2021" over her belly.

"We are so thrilled to welcome a baby girl in June!!! ❤️," he wrote.