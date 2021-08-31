Cardi B and Offset are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture

Pregnant Cardi B Supports Husband Offset at Stock Market Opening as He Says Baby Is a 'Blessing'

Offset is feeling grateful for his baby on the way.

On Monday, the Migos rapper, 29, spoke with Extra about his expecting wife Cardi B and how he is feeling as she prepares to welcome baby No. 2.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Yeah, she's doing good. It's another blessing. God is good," Offset said.

Cardi and Offset are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

The "WAP" rapper also showed off her baby bump this week while supporting her husband at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Offset was invited to ring the opening bell to celebrate music publishing company Reservoir Media, which represents Migos' recordings, going public.

"Sooo proud of you my dear @offsetyrn May God protect you and lead you in the right paths," Cardi wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her and her husband at the Wall Street event.

Cardi B, Offset Cardi B, Offset Cardi B, Offset

Left: Credit: Cardi B/Instagram Center: Credit: Cardi B/Instagram Right: Credit: Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi revealed her pregnancy news while performing with Offset and Migos at the BET Awards in June. After the trio finished "Straightenin," Cardi joined the group for "Type S---."

Appearing onstage in an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, a sheer panel in the abdomen exposed Cardi's burgeoning belly.