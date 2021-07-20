Cardi B is expecting her second child with husband Offset

Pregnant Cardi B Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump in Black Bikini as She Raps Along to 'Wild Side'

Cardi B is feeling wild.

On Monday, the 28-year-old Grammy winner — who is expecting her second child with husband Offset — showed off her bare baby bump as she rapped along to "Wild Side," her new single with Normani, in a steamy video shared to her Instagram page.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The home-shot clip showed Cardi lip-syncing to the song's chorus in a green mesh dress before switching into a black bikini for her verse.

For both looks, Cardi wore a turquoise-green ombre wig, which she highlighted with matching eyeshadow, a nude lip, and her signature nails (painted red). The rapper accessorized her ensembles with black heels, silver bangles, a coordinating necklace, large hoop earrings, and statement black sunglasses.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Cardi first revealed her pregnancy at the BET Awards on June 27, appearing on stage in an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit that exposed her burgeoning belly for a performance of "Type S---" with Offset, 29, and his group Migos.

She also announced the baby news in an Instagram post that went live simultaneously with the show, writing "#2! ♥️" in the caption of a photo of her bump in what appeared to be a plaster belly cast.

Since then, the expectant star — who is already a mom to 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari — has continued to give fans glimpses into her pregnancy through social media.

Earlier this month, Cardi posted a video of her baby on the way moving around inside her belly. "Oh my God!" she exclaimed in the clip as the little one moved.

The "Bodak Yellow" artist later shared another video of her daughter Kulture kissing the baby bump. "I want to kiss the baby there," said Kulture in the video, leaning over to plant a smooch on Cardi's belly.

Cardi B BET Awards Cardi B and Offset | Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty

In a sweet Instagram post on June 28, Cardi even opened up about her daughter preparing to take on the role of an older sibling, sharing that she has no doubt Kulture will be a great role model.

Reflecting on her own relationship with younger sister Hennessy Carolina, Cardi wrote alongside a maternity photo of herself with Kulture, "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart … just like me and Henny 😩."

"But one thing for sure is they'll have each other's back like no one else ever will 🙏🏽🙏🏽," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Is Pregnant! Rapper Reveals She's Expecting Second Child During BET Awards Performance

"Wild Side" is Normani's first solo single since dropping "Motivation" in 2019.

The sexy R&B song was released on July 16, along with a video packed with sultry choreography (like when Normani and Cardi, both completely in the nude, sensually dance with each other on a set surrounded by hanging chains).

Since Fifth Harmony's indefinite hiatus announcement in 2017, Normani's released songs such as "Dancing with a Stranger" alongside Sam Smith, "Waves" with 6LACK, along with "Checklist" and "Slowdown" with Calvin Harris.