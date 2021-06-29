Cardi B announced that she's expecting her second child with Offset during Sunday's BET Awards

Pregnant Cardi B on Daughter Kulture Becoming a Big Sister: 'I Just Know These Two Will Love Each Other'

Kulture Kiari is ready to become a big sister!

Cardi B opened up about her 2-year-old daughter preparing to take on the role of an older sibling in a sweet Instagram post on Monday, sharing that she has no doubt Kulture will be a great role model.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reflecting on her own relationship with younger sister Hennessy Carolina, the 28-year-old rapper - who announced her pregnancy during Sunday's BET Awards - wrote alongside a maternity photo of herself with Kulture, "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart…just like me and Henny 😩."

In the picture, Kulture can be seen adorably touching her mom's bare baby bump as they match in coordinating white outfits and gold jewelry.

Cardi added in the caption, "But one thing for sure is they'll have each other's back like no one else ever will 🙏🏽🙏🏽."

Cardi B BET Awards Cardi B and Offset | Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The sweet post comes just a day after Cardi revealed that she's expecting her second child with husband Offset. During Migos' performance at the BET Awards, Cardi joined the group for "Type S---" and appeared on stage in an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit with a sheer panel in the abdomen that exposed her burgeoning belly.

The "WAP" hitmaker also announced the baby news in an Instagram post that went live simultaneously with the performance. "#2! ♥️" she captioned a picture of her baby bump in what appeared to be a plaster belly cast.

Cardi B BET Awards Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

Cardi and Offset - who is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships - were married in September 2017.

Though the couple has had their share of ups and downs, including a divorce filing last fall, they had reconciled by November and enjoyed a romantic vacation for Valentine's Day.

Cardi also posted a picture of Offset, 29, cradling her baby bump on Monday, writing, "We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing."