The fitness trainer, 25, is expecting her first child with fiancé Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Matthews Says 'Changing Clothes While Being Pregnant Is No Joke' as She Shows Off Baby Bump

Brittany Matthews isn't afraid to share the realities of pregnancy!

As her baby bump grows, Matthews is getting candid about the everyday parts of her life that have become just a bit more challenging.

The fitness trainer, 25, shared some new clothes from Balance Athletica on her Instagram Story Friday, showing off her growing baby bump as she put together a few looks.

In one of the last videos, she laughed as she tried to talk while out of breath after changing a few times.

"Lol at my being out of breath," she wrote. "Changing clothes while being pregnant is no joke."

Last month, the mom-to-be shared what she has learned while carrying her daughter.

"One of the most important things I have taken from pregnancy is, GIVE YOURSELF SOME GRACE!!!" she wrote, sharing a series of videos in which she demonstrated leg and shoulder routines. "Understand your body is changing, you're growing a whole human inside of you, so do not be so hard on yourself!"

Matthews is expecting her first child with fiancé Patrick Mahomes. In October, the couple announced they are expecting a girl.

"Baby Girl 💕💕," Matthews captioned a post on Instagram, revealing the sex of the baby. "P.s- Yes, my dogs walked down a run way with pink paws for the reveal 🤩😍" Mahomes shared the same video to his page, writing simply: "My ❤️"

As her due date approaches, Matthews has been taking her followers on the journey with her, sharing glimpses of her baby preparations, including giving fans a look at her daughter's nursery.

In footage shared on social media last month, Matthews showed off her nearly-done room, which is filled with stuffed animals and sweet touches.

The nursery has pink curtains and starry-night wall installations, plus a sign that reads "You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars."

Matthews as also been helping Mahomes prep for fatherhood. Last week, she gifted him with an adorable custom jean jacket with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's name on it.

In addition to his name and jersey number, the jacket proudly announces to the world that the star athlete, 25, is a "daddy."