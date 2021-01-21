Pregnant Brittany Matthews Shares Behind-the-Scenes Videos of Maternity Shoot

The mom-to-be is expecting her first child with fiancé Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Matthews is sharing a sneak peek from her maternity shoot with Balance Athletica!

The mom-to-be, 25, posted a video on her Instagram Stories Wednesday of herself wearing tie-dye sweatpants and sweatshirt, getting her hair styled for the shoot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Maternity shoot time eeekkkk😍," Mathews, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Patrick Mahomes, wrote alongside the mirror selfie.

Meanwhile, Patrick's brother, Jackson, also posted a behind-the-scenes photo of the shoot on his own Instagram Stories.

"behind the scenes 👀," Jackson wrote on the photo of Matthews in a hoodie and a pair of tie-dye shorts, posing for the camera.

Image zoom Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

Image zoom Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

Matthews continued posting photos as the shoot progressed, sharing another mirror selfie with her makeup done while wearing a grey Balance Athletica hoodie.

The fitness trainer also reposted a behind-the-scenes photo from hairstylist Laurabeth Clark of herself standing on her toes and smiling in another pair of tie-dye sweatpants and a white hoodie.

"Balancing in balance," the post reads.

Image zoom Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

Image zoom Credit: Brittany Matthews/instagram

Matthews first announced her pregnancy news in September, shortly after the couple, who began dating in their teens, got engaged.

"Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️," she wrote in a celebratory social media post alongside two photos with her fiancé, in which she held up a sonogram as Mahomes, 25, hugged her belly.

As her due date approaches, Matthews has been taking her followers along as she sets up the nursery to prepare for her daughter's arrival.

In footage documented on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Matthews gave a 360-degree view of the baby's room, highlighting the stuffed animal–filled crib and the new wallpaper.

The nursery also has pink curtains and starry-night wall installations, plus a sign that reads "You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars."

In December, friends and family held a baby shower for Matthews.

"Thanks to my gals for going to TX to shower baby girl & I," the mama-to-be wrote alongside one photo, before going on to explain that she and her loved ones had all "quarantined and been COVID tested."

"Thankful to have amazing close friends & family that will stay safe for the sake of me & my baby girl," she added.