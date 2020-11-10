The personal trainer and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are expecting their first child together

Pregnant Brittany Matthews Says She Had to Use Pliers to Unscrew Her Belly Button Ring

Brittany Matthews is opening up about the realities of pregnancy and a growing belly.

Matthews, 25, is expecting her first child with fiancé and high school sweetheart Patrick Mahomes. The personal trainer revealed on Monday that it was time to remove her belly button ring — and that she had to use pliers to take the jewelry out.

"Just took my belly button ring out, that I have had since high school, real sad moment," Matthews wrote on Twitter Monday. "And I had to use pliers to unscrew it."

Matthews and Mahomes, 25, announced the pregnancy on September 29, four weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposed.

"Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️" Matthews wrote in the Instagram caption for a pair of photos showing off a sonogram of their little one.

The couple revealed that they are expecting a baby girl last month with a video of the confetti-filled celebration. Matthews and Mahomes learned of their baby's sex by painting their dogs' paws pink and having them walk down a runway.

"We did things a little out of order, but everything happens for a reason and both of them are such blessings — so we’re excited for both," Matthews recently told PEOPLE about her engagement and pregnancy.

Speaking on The Drive radio show in September, Mahomes said that he's "excited for the future ahead of being able to keep building and keep becoming a better person for my family and this world."

On Sunday, Matthews cheered on her husband-to-be as he played with the Chiefs against the Carolina Panthers. The Kansas City team emerged victorious, 33-31.