Pregnant Brittany Matthews Shares Sweet Photo with Patrick Mahomes from Valentine's Day Dinner

Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews are expecting their first child, a daughter

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews just celebrated their last Valentine's Day as a family of two.

The NFL star and the fitness trainer, who are currently expecting their first child together, celebrated the holiday on Sunday with a romantic dinner, which Matthews, 25, shared pictures of on Instagram.

In the photos, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 25, cradled his fiancée's pregnant belly as the couple posed behind a table filled with roses, candles and a bottle of champagne.

"Happy Valentines Day Babesss❤️💕 #loveyoulots," Matthews captioned the sweet post.

Mahomes' mother, Randi Mahomes, commented on Matthews' post, writing, "❤️Love you!!" His younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, also chimed in, writing, "So cute!! LOVE YALLL."

On her Instagram Story, Matthews gave her followers a closer look at the rose petal-covered table, which was set with a custom wine bottle engraved with the pair's names. Matthews also noted that she was, of course, not partaking in the champagne, writing on her Story: "Sparkling grape juice for the win."

Matthews first announced her pregnancy news in September, shortly after the couple, who began dating in their teens, got engaged. In October, the pair announced they are expecting a girl.

"Baby Girl 💕💕," Matthews captioned a post on Instagram at the time, revealing the sex of the baby. "P.s- Yes, my dogs walked down a run way with pink paws for the reveal 🤩😍" Mahomes shared the same video to his page, writing simply: "My ❤️"

As her due date approaches, Matthews has been taking her followers along on her pregnancy journey, sharing glimpses of her baby preparations. Last month, the mom-to-be posted a photo of a sweet present for their baby girl: a custom jean jacket with her father's name on it.

Following the Chiefs' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV last Sunday, Mahomes spoke to 610 Sports Radio Kansas City and gushed about his daughter on the way.

"Hopefully [Brittany] gets all the way to her due date, but I mean really, anytime, I could be having a baby girl and I'm super excited about that," said Mahomes. "It's gonna be something special, and I'm excited for the journey of trying to find ways to better myself and become the best dad that I can be."

Matthews dressed up for the big game in a bump-hugging white dress, with a long black blazer and matching bow heels. She showed off her look on social media, cradling her baby belly in one photo.

After the Chiefs lost, Matthews showed her support for her fiancé.