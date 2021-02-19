Pregnant Brittany Matthews Poses with Fiancé Patrick Mahomes in Romantic Maternity Pics: ‘My King’

The duo is expecting their first child together, a girl

Brittany Matthews shared her maternity photos on Friday from a romantic shoot with her fiancé Patrick Mahomes.

The mother-to-be shared two pictures on Instagram of herself wearing a tiered, tulle gown in pale pink. She stood in front of Mahomes, 25, as the couple each placed a hand on her belly.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My King🤴🏽👸🏼" the fitness trainer captioned the sweet shots.

Matthews, 25, later took to her Instagram Story to respond to criticism in the comments section of the post.

Responding to one user who said that her dress choice didn't make her look skinny, Matthews wrote: "well ladies, not trying to look 'skinny' in my maternity pics, I'm very pregnant and not here to try and make myself not look pregnant..."

Image zoom Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews | Credit: Courtesy Brittany Matthews

"Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop!" she added. "If you have nothing nice to say THEN STFU."

The couple, who announced their engagement in September 2020, are expecting their first child together, a girl.

Since announcing her pregnancy just weeks after getting engaged, Matthews has been bringing fans along on her journey to parenthood — and she hasn't shied away from opening up about the realities of pregnancy.

RELATED VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes And Brittany Matthews Are Each Other's Number One Fan

Earlier this month, she shared how difficult it has been to get dressed with her growing bump, writing on Instagram, "Lol at my being out of breath. Changing clothes while being pregnant is no joke," after showing off some different outfits.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In January, Matthews shared her biggest takeaway from being pregnant: "GIVE YOURSELF SOME GRACE!!!"

"Understand your body is changing, you're growing a whole human inside of you, so do not be so hard on yourself!" she shared on Instagram, going on to share her top three priorities while carrying her baby girl: "Just Move🏃‍♀️ Drink your water💦 Eat appropriate amount of cals😋"

In a post-Super Bowl chat with 610 Sports Radio Kansas City earlier this month, Mahomes said that he is "super excited about" becoming a parent.