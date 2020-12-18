Pregnant Brittany Matthews Cradles Her Bump in Photo with 'Baby Daddy' Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Matthews and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback are expecting their first child together, a girl

Brittany Matthews is sharing a "Baby Daddy" appreciation post!

The fitness trainer, 25, shared a pair of photos with fiancé Patrick Mahomes on Instagram Thursday, in which she cradles her growing bump as the couple smiles for the camera.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Haven’t posted a photo with this guy in a while, so here’s my Fiancé, Baby Daddy, Dog Daddy & Bestfriend🥰❤️ Hehehe love ya lots😍," the Brittany Lynn Fitness owner said in the caption.

The Chiefs quarterback, 25, commented on the post with two emojis: "😍😍."

On her Instagram Stories, Matthews also said that she had recently spent some time organizing the little one's room, sharing a brief clip of a drawer being opened to reveal it's full of diapers.

Image zoom Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes | Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram

The Super Bowl champ popped the question to longtime girlfriend Matthews in September, and the couple announced they are expecting their first child together later that month.

″Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️," Matthews wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a photo with Mahomes and a sonogram.

The pair, who met at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, and went to prom together in 2013, have since revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, Matthews held a baby shower in Texas attended by friends and family.

"Showering Baby Girl was the BEST💕 Thank you to my amazing friends & family that stayed safe and came, I love you all so so much🙏🏼🙌🏼," she wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of the event — which included an epic pink balloon display that said, "Baby it's cold outside."

Matthews was joined by her friends, family members, and her soon-to-be mother and brother-in-law — and explained that she and her loved ones had all "quarantined and been COVID tested" ahead of the party.