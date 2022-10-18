Sterling Skye can't wait until her baby brother arrives.

On Monday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story of her 19-month-old daughter hanging out in her "fav pjs" as the Kansas City Current co-owner said Sterling is "just waiting on her baby brother to be here to match with her."

In the cute snap, Sterling, whom Brittany shares with husband Patrick Mahomes, wears a onesie with footballs on it as she plays with a baby stroller. Brittany and Patrick are awaiting the arrival of their second baby together, a son, early next year.

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after Brittany and Patrick, both 27, got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany recently shared in a heartwarming post on her Instagram Story that she "cannot wait to add another little babe" to her family.

"Life with these two is just amazing! I truly do get overwhelmed and exhausted at times, but these 2 always make everything worth it," she wrote alongside a photo of the family on a private plane.

"Love them with my whole heart and cannot wait to add another little babe 😍."

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Over the weekend, the fitness trainer and daughter Sterling cheered on Patrick at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Buffalo Bills.

The mother-daughter duo posed adorably in matching outfits as they watched the game. Sterling wore a harvest yellow dress with shiny black leggings, frilly socks and red and white Nike sneakers, similar to Brittany's black tank and harvest yellow cardigan, with identical leggings and sneakers.

"My twin girl❤️💛 #gochiefs," Brittany captioned the set of photos shared on Instagram.