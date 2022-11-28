Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Smiles in Snaps with Daughter Sterling, Who 'Said No to Photos Today'

Brittany Mahomes is still attending game days with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, to cheer on husband Patrick Mahomes as they await the birth of their second baby

Published on November 28, 2022 03:25 PM
Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Skye
Photo: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes is capturing memories with her little girl, even when she isn't the most into it.

The pregnant mom, 27, shared photos from the pair's outing to Patrick Mahomes' NFL game, where the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Kansas City Current co-owner was happy to cheer her husband on in the victory, though daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, wasn't quite as excited for the photo ops.

"Sterling said no to photos today, but she's still cute😂😍❤️ #gochiefs," she captioned the series of shots shared on Instagram Sunday.

In the photos, Brittany wears a white sweater and black pants, with a red puffer jacket and a pair of yellow sneakers.

Sterling, who wears a white long-sleeve with her dad's number in a heart over her own, also had on a red puffer vest, gold pants and red sparkly shoes. The toddler is adorably straight-faced in the photos she's featured in.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Thanksgiving
The Mahomes family. Jesse Salter Photography

Though the toddler wasn't too excited about game day this week, she's looking forward to becoming a big sister this winter, as seen in sweet photos shared by Brittany last month.

One photo showed Sterling wearing a onesie with footballs on it as she played with a baby stroller, with Brittany writing that Sterling is "just waiting on her baby brother to be here to match with her."

Brittany and Patrick are awaiting the arrival of their second baby together, a son, early next year. Earlier in her pregnancy, Brittany penned a heartwarming post on her Instagram Story that she "cannot wait to add another little babe" to her family.

"Life with these two is just amazing! I truly do get overwhelmed and exhausted at times, but these 2 always make everything worth it," she wrote alongside a photo of the family on a private plane.

"Love them with my whole heart and cannot wait to add another little babe 😍."

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Bundle Up to Share a Hug on the Sidelines with Patrick
Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Sharing photos from another game day earlier in the season on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and Sterling in matching outfits that incorporated the team's colors.

"Game Days with my girl❤️💛 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the photos, where the mother-daughter duo wore matching black shirts that said "Mahomes" in white print, with Brittany in a long-sleeve and Sterling in a tee.

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after Brittany and Patrick, 27, got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

