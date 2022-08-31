Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Baby Bump in Comfy Fashion as She Celebrates Her Birthday

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are currently expecting their second baby together, a boy

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2022 05:07 PM
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Up Bump in Comfy Outfit As She Celebrates Her Birthday
Photo: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes is showing off some of her maternity fashion picks as her family and friends show her love on her birthday.

On Tuesday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner posted photos on her Instagram Story modeling her favorite Vitality Cloud Flare pants ahead of their release on Wednesday. Daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, adorably ran around in the background as Brittany spoke about how comfortable the pants are.

Brittany shared additional photos of her comfortable looks on Wednesday as she celebrated her 27th birthday. She posed in a nude body suit and navy Cloud Flare pants.

Shortly after her post, husband Patrick Mahomes shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to his wife. "Happy birthday! To the best mom and wife! ❤️," the NFL pro wrote alongside a sweet photo of their family of three. "We Love you more and more everyday ❤️"

"I sure love you two the most!!! ❤️❤️❤️," Brittany replied.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The celebration comes on the heels of a number of other special occasions for the family. Just weeks ago, Patrick was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame with Brittany and Sterling by his side.

In addition to commemorating the NFL star's big honor, Patrick and Brittany — who are expecting their second baby, a son, early next year — celebrated Sterling's half birthday.

Brittany shared sweet family photos from the event on Instagram, featuring some adorable shots of Sterling wearing a pink Kansas City Chiefs t-shirt and a matching pink bow.

"Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the best day❤️🙏🏼," Brittany captioned the carousel of photos.

The soon-to-be family of four has spent much of the summer gearing up for another season of football.

In July, Brittany shared a photo of the family of three posing in St. Joseph, Missouri, at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University.

"About that time to bring Red back to the timeline😍❤️," the pregnant trainer captioned the sweet shot.

Brittany and Patrick were dressed in head-to-toe red while Sterling wore a denim outfit with cute red Converse sneakers.

Related Articles
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, Sterling Skye
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Daughter Sterling's Half Birthday at Hall of Fame Ceremony
Brittany Mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Puts Baby Bump on Display as She Gives Sterling a Soccer Lesson: Photos
Patrick Mahomes, brittany matthews
Patrick Mahomes Smiles with Daughter Sterling at Kansas City Chiefs' 'Family Fun Day'
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Support Patrick Mahomes at Training Camp: 'Time to Bring Red Back'
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Support Patrick Mahomes at Training Camp: 'Bring Red Back'
Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Loves Animals' as They Visit Flamingos at the Zoo: Photos
Brittany Mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cradles Baby Bump in Sweet Photo on Vacation with Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes family
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Share Sweet Family Photo with Sterling: 'Daddy's Favorite Person'
Brittany Mahomes; Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Shares First Photo of Her Baby Bump After Announcing Second Pregnancy
Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews attend the world premiere event for "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here"
Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Father's Day Boat Outing with Wife Brittany and Daughter Sterling
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews
Brittany Mahomes Shows Sterling Spilling Cereal as Patrick Teases She's 'Just Like Her Momma'
Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews attend the world premiere event for "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here" documentary hosted by Verizon on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia
Patrick Mahomes Jumps into Pool After He and Pregnant Brittany Matthews Reveal Sex of Second Baby
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Relationship Timeline
Brittany Mahomes Shows How Much Daughter Sterling Has Grown in a Year in Fourth of July Photos
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos from July 4 Weekend with Patrick Mahomes and Daughter
Brittany Mahomes Sterling Skye
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Gets a High Five from 'Perfect' 15-Month-Old Daughter Sterling: Photo
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany's Gender Reveal Party
See the Exclusive Photos as Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Reveal Sex of Second Baby on the Way
Just traveling the world with these two
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Snap Cute Photo with Daughter Sterling on Sunny Boat Outing