Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Baby Bump in Comfy Fashion as She Celebrates Her Birthday

Brittany Mahomes is showing off some of her maternity fashion picks as her family and friends show her love on her birthday.

On Tuesday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner posted photos on her Instagram Story modeling her favorite Vitality Cloud Flare pants ahead of their release on Wednesday. Daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, adorably ran around in the background as Brittany spoke about how comfortable the pants are.

Brittany shared additional photos of her comfortable looks on Wednesday as she celebrated her 27th birthday. She posed in a nude body suit and navy Cloud Flare pants.

Shortly after her post, husband Patrick Mahomes shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to his wife. "Happy birthday! To the best mom and wife! ❤️," the NFL pro wrote alongside a sweet photo of their family of three. "We Love you more and more everyday ❤️"

"I sure love you two the most!!! ❤️❤️❤️," Brittany replied.

The celebration comes on the heels of a number of other special occasions for the family. Just weeks ago, Patrick was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame with Brittany and Sterling by his side.

In addition to commemorating the NFL star's big honor, Patrick and Brittany — who are expecting their second baby, a son, early next year — celebrated Sterling's half birthday.

Brittany shared sweet family photos from the event on Instagram, featuring some adorable shots of Sterling wearing a pink Kansas City Chiefs t-shirt and a matching pink bow.

"Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the best day❤️🙏🏼," Brittany captioned the carousel of photos.

The soon-to-be family of four has spent much of the summer gearing up for another season of football.

In July, Brittany shared a photo of the family of three posing in St. Joseph, Missouri, at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University.

"About that time to bring Red back to the timeline😍❤️," the pregnant trainer captioned the sweet shot.

Brittany and Patrick were dressed in head-to-toe red while Sterling wore a denim outfit with cute red Converse sneakers.