Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!

The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The photo showed Sterling playing in the park, wearing a red bow in her hair with yellow pants, red shoes and a gray sweater embroidered with the words "Mini-Showtime" across the middle, a nod to Mahomes' athlete nickname.

Brittany completed the post with a sticker that read "it's gameday" and tagged her husband in the sweet photo.

Brittany attended Monday night's game, where the couple was captured in a sweet exchange in an Instagram Reel shared by ESPN and Sports Center. The quarterback could be seen jogging to the sidelines to kiss his pregnant wife.

"Family❤️," they captioned the video.

Brittany wore white cargo pants with a red tank bodysuit as she kissed her husband, who could be heard saying "love you, love you, love you, love you," before jogging back to the game.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Last month, Brittany brought Sterling along to surprise Patrick on the sidelines for the first time.

"Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛," Brittany shared in an Instagram carousel caption with photos from the night.

Mom and daughter wore sweet matching red dresses, with Sterling's including a tulle skirt and a matching bow. The duo also had matching purses, with Brittany's in yellow and Sterling's a smaller, red version of the same bag.

The gallery also included a short video that showed Patrick coming over to the two, surprised to see his little girl. He gave Sterling a kiss, then Brittany, before jogging back onto the field.