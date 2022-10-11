Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby in early 2023

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022 01:43 PM
brittany mahomes, patrick mahomes
Photo: brittany mahomes/instagram

Brittany Mahomes is having fun with her maternity fashion.

On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a series of photos on Instagram from her date night with husband Patrick Mahomes.

"Thank God for giving me you🤍," she captioned a set of photos where she poses with the NFL quarterback, who wears distressed jeans and a t-shirt.

Brittany poses in a two-piece printed Fendi blue suit, smiling widely at the camera in the first photo and sharing a gaze with her husband in the second. The belt on Brittany's coat sits just above her baby bump.

The couple will welcome a baby boy early next year. He will join big sister Sterling Skye, 19 months.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

brittany mahomes, patrick mahomes
brittany mahomes/instagram

The couple was also seen in an Instagram Reel shared by ESPN and Sports Center during Patrick's game Sunday, where the quarterback could be seen jogging to the sidelines to kiss his pregnant wife.

Brittany wore white cargo pants with a red tank bodysuit as she kissed her husband, who could be heard saying "love you, love you, love you, love you," before jogging back to the game.

Brittany has enjoyed sharing her maternity style choices, particularly from the sidelines of her husband's games with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Earlier this month, she joked about crashing Mahomes' "business trip" as she posed in a chic outfit at his game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida.

"Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in which she was seen posing on the sidelines.

The soon-to-be mom of two posed in a black tank with matching black shorts that sported her husband's number. The look was paired with a stylish red blazer accentuating Brittany's baby bump and black knee-high boots.

Related Articles
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes at Away Game in Tampa
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
All About Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids
Sterling Mahomes; Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Models a Mini Louis Vuitton Purse in Adorable Photo
Patrick Mahomes, brittany matthews
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights: 'Starting Her Early'
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter Sterling on Field to Surprise Patrick Mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter on NFL Field for First Time to Surprise Patrick Mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Game Day Fashion
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Patrick Mahomes, brittany matthews
Patrick Mahomes Shares Sweet Reaction to Seeing Daughter Sterling on NFL Field for First Time
Brittany Mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Puts Baby Bump on Display as She Gives Sterling a Soccer Lesson: Photos
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Up Bump in Comfy Outfit As She Celebrates Her Birthday
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Baby Bump in Comfy Fashion as She Celebrates Her Birthday
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick birthday kiss. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch8kLTOrFuZ/.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Receives Sweet Birthday Card from Sterling and Kiss from Husband Patrick
Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Loves Animals' as They Visit Flamingos at the Zoo: Photos
Patrick Mahomes Joined by Daughter Sterling in Touching Oakley Commercial: 'Be Who You Are'
See Exclusive Photos of Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Behind the Scenes of Oakley Commercial 
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Support Patrick Mahomes at Training Camp: 'Time to Bring Red Back'
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Support Patrick Mahomes at Training Camp: 'Bring Red Back'
Patrick Mahomes family
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Share Sweet Family Photo with Sterling: 'Daddy's Favorite Person'
Patrick Mahomes/Instagram. Patrick Mahomes Joined by Daughter Sterling in Touching Oakley Commercial: 'Be Who You Are'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CiKvkZEu_jX/.
Patrick Mahomes Shares Why He Wanted to Feature Daughter Sterling in 'Powerful' Oakley Commercial
Patrick Mahomes, brittany matthews
Patrick Mahomes Smiles with Daughter Sterling at Kansas City Chiefs' 'Family Fun Day'