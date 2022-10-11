Celebrity Parents Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby in early 2023 By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 11, 2022 01:43 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: brittany mahomes/instagram Brittany Mahomes is having fun with her maternity fashion. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a series of photos on Instagram from her date night with husband Patrick Mahomes. "Thank God for giving me you🤍," she captioned a set of photos where she poses with the NFL quarterback, who wears distressed jeans and a t-shirt. Brittany poses in a two-piece printed Fendi blue suit, smiling widely at the camera in the first photo and sharing a gaze with her husband in the second. The belt on Brittany's coat sits just above her baby bump. The couple will welcome a baby boy early next year. He will join big sister Sterling Skye, 19 months. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. brittany mahomes/instagram The couple was also seen in an Instagram Reel shared by ESPN and Sports Center during Patrick's game Sunday, where the quarterback could be seen jogging to the sidelines to kiss his pregnant wife. Brittany wore white cargo pants with a red tank bodysuit as she kissed her husband, who could be heard saying "love you, love you, love you, love you," before jogging back to the game. Brittany has enjoyed sharing her maternity style choices, particularly from the sidelines of her husband's games with the Kansas City Chiefs. See the Exclusive Photos as Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Reveal Sex of Second Baby on the Way Earlier this month, she joked about crashing Mahomes' "business trip" as she posed in a chic outfit at his game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in which she was seen posing on the sidelines. The soon-to-be mom of two posed in a black tank with matching black shorts that sported her husband's number. The look was paired with a stylish red blazer accentuating Brittany's baby bump and black knee-high boots.