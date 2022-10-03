Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion.

The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening.

"Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in which she is seen posing on the sidelines.

The soon-to-be mom of two posed in a black tank with matching black shorts that sported her husband's number. The look was paired with a chic red blazer accentuating Brittany's baby bump and black knee-high boots.

In addition to their baby boy on the way, the couple is also parents to daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Last week, Brittany shared some scenes from her maternity workouts and opened up about staying in shape while expecting.

"Working out while pregnant, very necessary but very hard. We all have our own journeys, so don't find yourself comparing yours to someone else's🙏🏼💕," she wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Explaining that she's "lucky to get a workout in a few days a week at this point in my life," Brittany expressed her gratitude for time in the gym.

"But even if you can't get into the gym, you can still be active outside & in your everyday life!! So I'm just here to encourage you to be active today🥰😊," she continued. "BUT Whatever you are doing, pregnant or not, mama or not, YOU ARE AMAZING! Keep going & know you are enough🙌🏼✨"

Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Last month, the NFL quarterback shared his new Oakley commercial to promote his Signature Series, as well as some behind-the-scenes looks at its creation. Adorably present throughout it all was Sterling, who costars in the commercial with Patrick.

"To my number one pick, welcome to life. You are already perfect, and here's some advice," the poem Patrick reads to his daughter begins. "Love the game, whatever you play. Follow your dreams with hard work—every day. Tune out the haters, ignore the chatter, respect every player."

"Watch out for linebackers who dropped into coverage early, especially on a play-action," he joked. "Stay focused, stay hungry, be loyal and lead. When the team feels like family, that's all that you need. There's only one you, you'll shine bright as a star. Just lead with your heart in being who you are."