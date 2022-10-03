Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022 12:54 PM
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes at Away Game in Tampa
Photo: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion.

The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening.

"Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in which she is seen posing on the sidelines.

The soon-to-be mom of two posed in a black tank with matching black shorts that sported her husband's number. The look was paired with a chic red blazer accentuating Brittany's baby bump and black knee-high boots.

In addition to their baby boy on the way, the couple is also parents to daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months.

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes at Away Game in Tampa
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Last week, Brittany shared some scenes from her maternity workouts and opened up about staying in shape while expecting.

"Working out while pregnant, very necessary but very hard. We all have our own journeys, so don't find yourself comparing yours to someone else's🙏🏼💕," she wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Explaining that she's "lucky to get a workout in a few days a week at this point in my life," Brittany expressed her gratitude for time in the gym.

"But even if you can't get into the gym, you can still be active outside & in your everyday life!! So I'm just here to encourage you to be active today🥰😊," she continued. "BUT Whatever you are doing, pregnant or not, mama or not, YOU ARE AMAZING! Keep going & know you are enough🙌🏼✨"

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Last month, the NFL quarterback shared his new Oakley commercial to promote his Signature Series, as well as some behind-the-scenes looks at its creation. Adorably present throughout it all was Sterling, who costars in the commercial with Patrick.

"To my number one pick, welcome to life. You are already perfect, and here's some advice," the poem Patrick reads to his daughter begins. "Love the game, whatever you play. Follow your dreams with hard work—every day. Tune out the haters, ignore the chatter, respect every player."

"Watch out for linebackers who dropped into coverage early, especially on a play-action," he joked. "Stay focused, stay hungry, be loyal and lead. When the team feels like family, that's all that you need. There's only one you, you'll shine bright as a star. Just lead with your heart in being who you are."

