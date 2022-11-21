Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in No Underwear in Sexy Maternity Photos: 'We Are Powerful'

Brittany Mahomes is baring all as she celebrates her baby boy on the way.

The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, who is expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared additional photos from her sexy maternity photo shoot where she poses only in a sheer robe and white bra as she puts her baby bump on display.

In the steamy shots, Brittany wears a sheer cape adorned with pearls draped over her shoulders which matches her intricately styled hair and makeup. She cradles her bump in some of the photos while she poses against a wall with her hands on her head and back for other snaps.

"As women, we are powerful. 🤍," she captioned the pictures, which show her among draped white fabric, with fog and fairy lights.

On her Instagram Story, the soon-to-be mom of two added that her photographer and glam team "made [her] feel so beautiful."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram C: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Over the weekend, the expecting mother shared a carousel of new images from another photo shoot featuring her Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback husband and their 20-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

In one snap, Brittany and Patrick, 27, can be seen cuddling up to each other while the two sat on the wooden floor and placed their hands on Brittany's baby bump. Another showed the couple joined by Sterling, whom Brittany held in her arms while the toddler sweetly embraced her.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany wore a black long sleeve maternity bodycon dress in the snapshots; meanwhile Patrick opted for a white tee and denim ripped jeans.

"You three🤍," she wrote in the caption.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany and Jesse Salter Photography R: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany and Jesse Salter Photography

Brittany and Patrick announced in May that another baby was on the way.

The pair posted photos on Instagram with Sterling holding a board that read "Big sister duties coming soon," and an additional photo holding an ultrasound picture. Patrick captioned the photo, "Round 2! 🤍"

The couple announced they would be having a boy one month later in a cute "gender reveal" photo shoot that they shared with PEOPLE. Brittany and Patrick sported sweatshirts that read "Baby Mahomes Boy or Girl" with "Boy" circled behind a poster splattered with blue paint.