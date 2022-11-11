Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Naked Dress with Daughter Sterling in Maternity Photo Shoot

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes will soon welcome their second baby together, a son

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 11, 2022 12:52 PM
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Spends Time with Patrick Mahomes' Family Ahead of Sunday Night Football
Photo: Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Brittany Mahomes is giving another sneak peek into her intimate maternity photo shoot.

On Friday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a new snap from her photo shoot on her Instagram Story, in which the soon-to-be mom of two poses in a beige naked dress with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, sitting atop her mom's baby bump.

Brittany, who is expecting her second baby, a son, with husband Patrick Mahomes, only shows her and Sterling from the head down, as the mother-daughter duo both wear similar sheer and flowy outfits.

"My girl," the fitness trainer wrote on the sweet photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Mahomes maternity
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Last week, Brittany gave fans another inside look at her maternity photo shoot, sharing a sexy snap as she posed against a white curtained wall wearing a white bra and a sheer floor-length cape with pearls.

Her baby bump was on full display as she was partially silhouetted underneath the sheer cape. "It's another sneaky peaky 🥰," she wrote.

In October, the businesswoman shared additional behind-the-scenes photos of the shoot, including a close-up of her hair and makeup, which incorporated pearl dots around her brows and eyes.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/2965047523219552193/?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=NDc0ODY0MjQ%3D. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

She also snapped a picture of the area where the shoot would take place, which had white and beige curtains on display and a fog machine to make it look atmospheric.

"I can't wait for you to see the magic we made today," Brittany's photographer wrote about the shoot.

Brittany and Patrick, 27, announced in May that another baby was on the way.

The pair posted photos on Instagram with Sterling Skye holding a board that read "Big sister duties coming soon," and an additional photo holding an ultrasound picture. Patrick captioned the photo, "Round 2! 🤍."

brittany mahomes
brittany mahomes/instagram

The couple announced they would be having a boy one month later in a cute gender reveal photoshoot that they shared with PEOPLE.

Brittany and Patrick sported sweatshirts that read "Baby Mahomes Boy or Girl" with "Boy" circled behind a poster splattered with blue paint.

Related Articles
Patrick Mahomes II is inducted into the Texas Tech Red Raiders Ring of Honor at halftime of a game against the Baylor Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas.
Brittany Mahomes Goes Only Bra and No Pants in Sexy 'Sneaky Peaky' Snap of Maternity Photoshoot
Brittany Mahomes Baby Bump Comparison
Brittany Mahomes Bares Her Baby Bump in Side-by-Side Photos from Both Pregnancies: 'Not Even Close'
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en.
Brittany Mahomes Poses in Underwear for Maternity Shoot Ahead of Baby No. 2's Arrival
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Spends Time with Patrick Mahomes' Family Ahead of Sunday Night Football
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Husband Patrick at Game After Sharing Sexy Maternity Photo
brittany mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Message to Daughter Sterling Ahead of Baby Boy's Arrival
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and Sterling Are the Cutest Father-Daughter Duo While on 'Best Fam Trip': Photos
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Halloween with Celestial Family Costumes: 'The Sun, The Moon and The Ster'
Patrick Mahomes, Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Halloween with Celestial Family Costumes
Brittany Mahomes baby bump
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Documents 'Last Trip as a Family of 3' as She Shows Baby Bump at Beach
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Jungle-Themed Baby Shower with Family and Friends
Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Son on the Way with Jungle-Themed Baby Shower — See the Photos!
Brittany Mahomes /Instagram. patrick mahomes holding daughter with split of brittany mahomes . https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos of Husband Patrick Playing with Sterling at the Beach
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shows Sterling 'Coaching' from Her Seat During Patrick Mahomes' Win
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Sterling Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes II, Brittany Mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Says Sterling Is 'Just Waiting on Her Baby Brother' in Adorable Photo
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes and Her 'Twin Girl' Sterling Match in Cute Fall Outfits on Game Day
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Matches with 'Twin Girl' Sterling in Cute Fall NFL Game Day Outfits
brittany mahomes, patrick mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
All About Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids
Sterling Mahomes; Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Models a Mini Louis Vuitton Purse in Adorable Photo