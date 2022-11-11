Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Naked Dress with Daughter Sterling in Maternity Photo Shoot

Brittany Mahomes is giving another sneak peek into her intimate maternity photo shoot.

On Friday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a new snap from her photo shoot on her Instagram Story, in which the soon-to-be mom of two poses in a beige naked dress with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, sitting atop her mom's baby bump.

Brittany, who is expecting her second baby, a son, with husband Patrick Mahomes, only shows her and Sterling from the head down, as the mother-daughter duo both wear similar sheer and flowy outfits.

"My girl," the fitness trainer wrote on the sweet photo.

Last week, Brittany gave fans another inside look at her maternity photo shoot, sharing a sexy snap as she posed against a white curtained wall wearing a white bra and a sheer floor-length cape with pearls.

Her baby bump was on full display as she was partially silhouetted underneath the sheer cape. "It's another sneaky peaky 🥰," she wrote.

In October, the businesswoman shared additional behind-the-scenes photos of the shoot, including a close-up of her hair and makeup, which incorporated pearl dots around her brows and eyes.

She also snapped a picture of the area where the shoot would take place, which had white and beige curtains on display and a fog machine to make it look atmospheric.

"I can't wait for you to see the magic we made today," Brittany's photographer wrote about the shoot.

Brittany and Patrick, 27, announced in May that another baby was on the way.

The pair posted photos on Instagram with Sterling Skye holding a board that read "Big sister duties coming soon," and an additional photo holding an ultrasound picture. Patrick captioned the photo, "Round 2! 🤍."

The couple announced they would be having a boy one month later in a cute gender reveal photoshoot that they shared with PEOPLE.

Brittany and Patrick sported sweatshirts that read "Baby Mahomes Boy or Girl" with "Boy" circled behind a poster splattered with blue paint.