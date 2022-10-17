Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Matches with 'Twin Girl' Sterling in Cute Fall NFL Game Day Outfits

Brittany Mahomes showcased some more maternity fashion while matching with daughter Sterling, 19 months, while cheering on husband Patrick Mahomes on Sunday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on October 17, 2022 12:58 PM
Photo: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes loves taking in game day with her little girl.

On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, and daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, cheered on Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Buffalo Bills.

The mother-daughter duo posed adorably in matching outfits as they watched the game. Sterling wore a harvest yellow dress with shiny black leggings, frilly socks and red and white Nike sneakers, similar to Brittany's black tank and harvest yellow cardigan, with identical leggings and sneakers.

"My twin girl❤️💛 #gochiefs," she captioned the set of photos shared on Instagram.

Brittany also posed on the sidelines, showing off her latest maternity look, a trend she's kept going all season.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Last month, the mother-daughter duo attended another Sunday game wearing matching red dresses, with Sterling's including a sweet tulle skirt and a matching bow. The duo also had matching purses, with Brittany's in yellow and Sterling's a smaller, red version of the same bag.

The gallery also included a short video that showed Patrick coming over to the two, surprised to see his little girl. He gave Sterling a kiss, then Brittany, before jogging back onto the field.

"Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛," Brittany shared in an Instagram carousel caption with photos from the night.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Earlier in the weekend, Brittany shared another workout video that showed the soon-to-be mom of two going through her routine as Sterling played nearby. Brittany first shared some scenes from her maternity workouts last month and opened up about staying in shape while expecting.

"Working out while pregnant, very necessary but very hard. We all have our own journeys, so don't find yourself comparing yours to someone else's🙏🏼💕," she wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Explaining that she's "lucky to get a workout in a few days a week at this point in my life," Brittany expressed her gratitude for her time in the gym.

"But even if you can't get into the gym, you can still be active outside & in your everyday life!! So I'm just here to encourage you to be active today🥰😊," she continued. "BUT Whatever you are doing, pregnant or not, mama or not, YOU ARE AMAZING! Keep going & know you are enough🙌🏼✨"

