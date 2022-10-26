Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are soaking up time as a family of three before welcoming their new addition next year.

The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a cute compilation of vacation photos on her Instagram Story Tuesday as she and Patrick enjoy time at the beach with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months.

In the pictures, Brittany shows off her baby bump in a bright blue cover-up as she sports a black bikini underneath. The couple plays with Sterling in the sand and Patrick sweetly holds the little girl while wading in the ocean.

"Last trip as a family of 3 🥹," wrote Brittany.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Prior to the family's beach trip, Brittany attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco with daughter Sterling in tow as they cheered on Patrick, 27, ahead of the team's big win.

Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and Sterling in matching outfits that incorporated the team's colors.

"Game Days with my girl❤️💛 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the photos, where the mother-daughter duo wore matching black shirts that said "Mahomes" in white print, with Brittany in a long-sleeve and Sterling in a tee.

Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Brittany and Patrick announced that they are expecting their second child in joint Instagram posts in late May. In June, they revealed they'd be adding a baby boy to their family in early 2023 in pictures from a "gender reveal" party exclusively optioned by PEOPLE. Over the weekend, Brittany shared photos from her jungle-themed baby shower.

The longtime couple's baby news came just two months after they married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.