The Mahomes are enjoying some fall festivities with their little girl!

On Wednesday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of sweet family photos of her and husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, during an outing to a pumpkin patch with friends.

The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner put her baby bump on display in the snaps, wearing an oversized cozy-looking flannel jacket. Sterling matched her mom in a pink version of the flannel and accessorized her look with a white beanie with a sequin number 15, her dad's NFL jersey number.

In one of the pictures, Brittany and Patrick, both 27, look lovingly at little Sterling as they pose in front of a rustic truck filled with pumpkins. The couple also kept Sterling warm by wrapping her in a tan and white smiley-face blanket.

Brittany captioned the post with a series of emojis, writing, "🤎🍂🎃"

Brittany and Patrick are currently expecting their second baby together, a son, early next year.

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after Brittany and Patrick, both 27, got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

Earlier this week, Brittany shared a cute photo on her Instagram Story of her daughter hanging out in her "fav pjs" as the fitness trainer said Sterling is "just waiting on her baby brother to be here to match with her."

In the picture, Sterling was dressed in a onesie with footballs on it as she played with a baby stroller.

Brittany recently shared in a heartwarming post on her Instagram Story that she "cannot wait to add another little babe" to her family.

"Life with these two is just amazing! I truly do get overwhelmed and exhausted at times, but these 2 always make everything worth it," she wrote alongside a photo of the family on a private plane.

"Love them with my whole heart and cannot wait to add another little babe 😍."