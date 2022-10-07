Sterling Skye is quite the fashionista!

Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Thursday of her 18-month-old daughter strutting through their home while carrying a mini Louis Vuitton purse on her arm.

In the snap, Sterling wears a white t-shirt and black leggings with a pair of white sneakers and her curly hair on display with one tiny ponytail on top of her head.

This isn't the first time Brittany, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, has shown off her little girl's style.

Last month, Brittany shared several clips on Instagram of Sterling modeling different NFL game day outfits as Birdman and Lil Wayne's "Stuntin Like My Daddy" played in the background.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

"Game Day, Sterling Style✨❤️," she captioned the fun Instagram Reel of the toddler trying on different, mostly red and gold-themed outfits in honor of her dad's football team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL quarterback shared his new Oakley commercial last month to promote his Signature Series, as well as some behind-the-scenes looks at its creation. Adorably present throughout it all was Sterling, who costarred in the commercial with Patrick.

Brittany Mahomes Instagram

"To my number one pick, welcome to life. You are already perfect, and here's some advice," began the poem Patrick read to his daughter. "Love the game, whatever you play. Follow your dreams with hard work—every day. Tune out the haters, ignore the chatter, respect every player."

"Watch out for linebackers who dropped into coverage early, especially on a play-action," he joked. "Stay focused, stay hungry, be loyal and lead. When the team feels like family, that's all that you need. There's only one you, you'll shine bright as a star. Just lead with your heart in being who you are."