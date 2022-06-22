Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are currently expecting their second baby together

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cradles Baby Bump in Sweet Photo on Vacation with Patrick Mahomes

Beach baby!

On Tuesday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of photos on Instagram of her and husband Patrick Mahomes as she showed off her baby bump in a summery white dress.

The couple, who is expecting their second baby together, pose in front of a beautiful beachside sunset while Brittany, 26, cradles her bump and Patrick, also 26, wraps his arms around her stomach.

In a second snap, Patrick and Brittany, who are already parents to 15-month-old daughter Sterling Skye, share a sweet kiss in front of the ocean.

Brittany simply captioned the photos with a tropical beach emoji while Patrick dropped a string of heart emojis in the comments.

Over the weekend, the fitness trainer honored her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband on Father's Day by taking him and daughter Sterling on a boat outing.

Sharing a heartwarming picture of Patrick with Sterling sitting on his lap, Brittany wrote on her Instagram Story, "It's a boat day for Father's Day!"

"Love these 2 to the moon ❤️," she added.

Brittany also posted a carousel of images featuring Patrick, Sterling and herself in a Father's Day tribute on her Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to this incredible Dada! We love you so much! ❤️," Brittany captioned the post.

In late May, the couple announced that Brittany is pregnant with their second child in joint Instagram posts.

"Round 2!" the pair simply captioned their trio of pictures, which feature Brittany and Patrick with Sterling, as well as an ultrasound image.

"Big sister duties ... coming soon," reads Sterling's sign announcing her sibling-to-be in the shots.