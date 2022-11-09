Brittany Mahomes Bares Her Baby Bump in Side-by-Side Photos from Both Pregnancies: 'Not Even Close'

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby together, a son

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 9, 2022 01:30 PM

Brittany Mahomes is taking a side-by-side look at both of her pregnancies.

The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a photo on her Instagram Story Tuesday comparing her current baby bump with her son on the way to her bump when she was pregnant with daughter Sterling Skye, now 20 months.

In the side-by-side photo, Brittany, who is expecting her baby boy with husband Patrick Mahomes, poses for a mirror selfie, first showing her current bump while in a workout set while the older picture shows her in a pair of leggings and a sweatshirt.

"Not even close 😂," Brittany wrote, as her bump with "baby boy" looks much larger than when she was pregnant with Sterling.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany Mahomes Baby Bump Comparison
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany recently showed off sexy snaps from a maternity photo shoot, in which she posed against a white curtained wall wearing a white bra and a sheer floor-length cape with pearls.

Her baby bump was on full display as she was partially silhouetted underneath the sheer cape.

She wrote, "It's another sneaky peaky 🥰"

https://www.instagram.com/stories/brittanylynne/2965047523219552193/?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=NDc0ODY0MjQ%3D. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

A few weeks ago, the businesswoman shared additional behind-the-scenes photos of the maternity shoot, including a close-up of her hair and makeup, which incorporated pearl dots around her brows and eyes.

She also snapped a picture of the area where the shoot would take place, which had white and beige curtains on display and a fog machine to make it look atmospheric.

"I can't wait for you to see the magic we made today," Brittany's photographer wrote about the shoot.

Brittany and Patrick, 27, announced in May that another baby was on the way.

The pair posted photos on Instagram with Sterling holding a board that read "Big sister duties coming soon," and an additional photo holding an ultrasound picture. Patrick captioned the photo, "Round 2!"

Related Articles
Patrick Mahomes II is inducted into the Texas Tech Red Raiders Ring of Honor at halftime of a game against the Baylor Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas.
Brittany Mahomes Goes Only Bra and No Pants in Sexy 'Sneaky Peaky' Snap of Maternity Photoshoot
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en.
Brittany Mahomes Poses in Underwear for Maternity Shoot Ahead of Baby No. 2's Arrival
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Spends Time with Patrick Mahomes' Family Ahead of Sunday Night Football
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Husband Patrick at Game After Sharing Sexy Maternity Photo
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Halloween with Celestial Family Costumes: 'The Sun, The Moon and The Ster'
Patrick Mahomes, Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Halloween with Celestial Family Costumes
Brittany Mahomes baby bump
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Documents 'Last Trip as a Family of 3' as She Shows Baby Bump at Beach
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and Sterling Are the Cutest Father-Daughter Duo While on 'Best Fam Trip': Photos
brittany mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Message to Daughter Sterling Ahead of Baby Boy's Arrival
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Poses With Bump in Lacy Black Nightgown
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Holds Her Baby Bump as She Poses in Lacy Black Nightgown — See the Photo!
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Jungle-Themed Baby Shower with Family and Friends
Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Son on the Way with Jungle-Themed Baby Shower — See the Photos!
Brittany Mahomes /Instagram. patrick mahomes holding daughter with split of brittany mahomes . https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos of Husband Patrick Playing with Sterling at the Beach
Sterling Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes II, Brittany Mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Says Sterling Is 'Just Waiting on Her Baby Brother' in Adorable Photo
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shows Sterling 'Coaching' from Her Seat During Patrick Mahomes' Win
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott
Nick Cannon Kisses Pregnant Alyssa Scott and Her Baby Bump in Steamy Bathtub Maternity Photos
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes and Her 'Twin Girl' Sterling Match in Cute Fall Outfits on Game Day
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Matches with 'Twin Girl' Sterling in Cute Fall NFL Game Day Outfits
brittany mahomes, patrick mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes at Away Game in Tampa
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines