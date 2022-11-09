Brittany Mahomes Bares Her Baby Bump in Side-by-Side Photos from Both Pregnancies: 'Not Even Close'

Brittany Mahomes is taking a side-by-side look at both of her pregnancies.

The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a photo on her Instagram Story Tuesday comparing her current baby bump with her son on the way to her bump when she was pregnant with daughter Sterling Skye, now 20 months.

In the side-by-side photo, Brittany, who is expecting her baby boy with husband Patrick Mahomes, poses for a mirror selfie, first showing her current bump while in a workout set while the older picture shows her in a pair of leggings and a sweatshirt.

"Not even close 😂," Brittany wrote, as her bump with "baby boy" looks much larger than when she was pregnant with Sterling.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany recently showed off sexy snaps from a maternity photo shoot, in which she posed against a white curtained wall wearing a white bra and a sheer floor-length cape with pearls.

Her baby bump was on full display as she was partially silhouetted underneath the sheer cape.

She wrote, "It's another sneaky peaky 🥰"

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

A few weeks ago, the businesswoman shared additional behind-the-scenes photos of the maternity shoot, including a close-up of her hair and makeup, which incorporated pearl dots around her brows and eyes.

She also snapped a picture of the area where the shoot would take place, which had white and beige curtains on display and a fog machine to make it look atmospheric.

"I can't wait for you to see the magic we made today," Brittany's photographer wrote about the shoot.

Brittany and Patrick, 27, announced in May that another baby was on the way.

The pair posted photos on Instagram with Sterling holding a board that read "Big sister duties coming soon," and an additional photo holding an ultrasound picture. Patrick captioned the photo, "Round 2!"