Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion.

The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on.

Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it that had her last name and husband's number on the pockets on either side.

"Football is back😎🔥 #15❤️," she captioned the fun photos from the field in Arizona, where the team took on the Cardinals.

Later, she also shared daughter Sterling modeling different outfits as Birdman and Lil Wayne's "Stuntin Like My Daddy" plays in the background.

"Game Day, Sterling Style✨❤️," she captioned the fun Instagram Reel of the toddler trying on different, mostly red and gold-themed outfits.

Brittany and Sterling started showing their support before the season even kicked off. The family of three posed together in St. Joseph, Missouri, at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University, sharing scenes from the day back in July.

"About that time to bring Red back to the timeline😍❤️," the pregnant trainer captioned the sweet shot, which showed her holding daughter Sterling as they posed next to the NFL star, 26.

Brittany and Patrick were in head-to-toe red — the signature Chiefs team red, specifically — while Sterling wore a denim outfit with cute red Converse sneakers.

In June, the couple announced that they are adding a little boy to their family, due early next year.

In the cute photos, provided exclusively to PEOPLE, the parents were seen wearing light blue hoodies with "Baby Mahomes Boy or Girl" emblazoned across the front. The blue and pink motif – also seen on a T-shirt worn by their daughter – showed "Boy" circled.

The couple also revealed the exciting news in an Instagram video montage, which featured friends and loved ones putting in their guesses for boy or girl. After squirting blue liquid from toy guns, the football player jumped into a pool with his clothes still on.