Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Puts Baby Bump on Display as She Gives Sterling a Soccer Lesson: Photos

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are currently expecting their second baby together, a boy

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2022 05:02 PM
Brittany Mahomes
Photo: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes loves her soccer outings with little Sterling Skye!

On Monday, Brittany, 26, brought 18-month-old daughter Sterling to cheer on the Kansas City Current women's soccer team, which Brittany co-owns.

In a sweet picture posted to Instagram, Brittany, who shares Sterling with husband Patrick Mahomes, stands in a stadium suite with Sterling as the two wear matching KC Current t-shirts. Brittany holds Sterling's hand for the picture as she proudly shows off her baby bump underneath a blue ribbed midi skirt.

"Sterling Skye, I sure love being your Mama💕," writes the soon-to-be mom of two.

Earlier this week, Sterling joined her mom at a KC Current practice, where Brittany brought her daughter onto the field to kick around a soccer ball.

"Start 'em young," read the joint Instagram post from Brittany and the KC Current.

Last week, Patrick, 26, was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame where he was joined for the ceremony by wife Brittany and their daughter.

In addition to commemorating the NFL star's big honor, Patrick and Brittany, who are currently expecting their second baby, a son, celebrated Sterling's half birthday.

"Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the best day❤️🙏🏼," Brittany captioned the carousel of photos.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, Sterling Skye
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The couple revealed the exciting news that they are expecting a baby boy in an Instagram video montage in June, which began with their friends and family at a "gender-reveal party," putting in their guesses for boy or girl. The excited family was seen enjoying the occasion in pictures exclusively optioned by PEOPLE.

The announcement of the newest addition to the family came two months after Brittany and Patrick got married in Hawaii following their initial engagement in September 2020. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

