Pregnant Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon's 5-Year-Old Son Golden Heads Off to Second Grade: Photo

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's oldest child is heading back to school.

Bell, who is currently expecting her third baby with Cannon, shared a sweet photo of their 5-year-old son Golden Sagon before he left for his first day of second grade.

"My baby is in 2nd grade!!! 5 years old loving school 🥰," Bell captioned the adorable photo of Golden smiling while proudly wearing a large backpack, a long-sleeve navy polo and khaki pants.

Golden also holds up a sign that notes his age, what grade he is going into as well as the name of his teacher and what he wants to be when he grows up. According to the sign, the little boy hopes to be a scientist when he's older.

Last week, Cannon, 41, revealed on Instagram that he is expecting his ninth baby, his third with Bell.

Cannon shared the news alongside a video montage of him and Bell at a maternity photoshoot, in which Bell showed off her bare baby bump. The clip also featured him and Bell taking photos with their two children, son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months.

"Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell ❤️😍🥰🌞 #Sunshine #SonRISE," Cannon captioned the post.

In addition to Golden and Powerful, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, as well as newborn son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi. He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 13 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant with her third baby.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.