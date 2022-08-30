Pregnant Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon's 5-Year-Old Son Golden Heads Off to Second Grade: Photo

Brittany Bell is currently expecting her third baby with Nick Cannon

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2022 12:51 PM
BUENA PARK, CA - SEPTEMBER 01: Actor Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell ride the 'Ghostrider' Roller Coaster at Knott's Berry Farm on September 1, 2017 in Buena Park, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images); brittany bell/ Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/missbbell/?hl=en. pregnant brittany bell shares photo of her and nick cannon's son golden onn first day of school
Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty; brittany bell/ Instagram

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's oldest child is heading back to school.

Bell, who is currently expecting her third baby with Cannon, shared a sweet photo of their 5-year-old son Golden Sagon before he left for his first day of second grade.

"My baby is in 2nd grade!!! 5 years old loving school 🥰," Bell captioned the adorable photo of Golden smiling while proudly wearing a large backpack, a long-sleeve navy polo and khaki pants.

Golden also holds up a sign that notes his age, what grade he is going into as well as the name of his teacher and what he wants to be when he grows up. According to the sign, the little boy hopes to be a scientist when he's older.

Last week, Cannon, 41, revealed on Instagram that he is expecting his ninth baby, his third with Bell.

Cannon shared the news alongside a video montage of him and Bell at a maternity photoshoot, in which Bell showed off her bare baby bump. The clip also featured him and Bell taking photos with their two children, son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months.

"Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell ❤️😍🥰🌞 #Sunshine #SonRISE," Cannon captioned the post.

In addition to Golden and Powerful, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, as well as newborn son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi. He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 13 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant with her third baby.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

