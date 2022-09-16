Pregnant Blake Lively Says She 'Likes to Create' Both 'Businesses and Humans' After Revealing Bump

Blake Lively is poking fun at her growing family.

The A Simple Favor actress, 35, joked about her pregnancy during her appearance at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit Thursday, where she first revealed her baby news publicly wearing a form-fitting Valentino Resort dress that hugged her bump, paired with Valentino Garavani shoes.

During a conversation at the event, Lively talked about being a creative woman who is also a businesswoman.

"I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating," she joked, laughing along with the audience.

Lively — who is already mom to daughters Betty, 2, Inez, 5, and James, 7 — said that it's important for her kids to "see that you don't have to choose one or the other."

"I don't need them to choose to be a businesswoman or a mom. They can be both or neither, but I just want for them to see that anything is possible."

Lively went on to explain that because she's "so obsessed with my family," she tries to only take on projects that she can "really believe in."

"I'm very into product development. If I can't create it, I don't want to be a part of it, just because there's so many great things out there," she said of her considerations, adding, "I want to create something that is missing and I love for my kids to see that across all areas."

Lively attributed her business savvy to her mom, who she celebrated as the "hardest working person I've ever met."

"She doesn't take no for an answer, which is her greatest strength, but also her greatest weakness. There's no boundaries whatsoever. But if someone tells her, no, she literally doesn't understand the word."

"I grew up watching a woman, be everything — be a mom and also be the hardest working businesswoman," she added.

Last December, Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds spoke with LinkedIn News Senior Editor at Large Jessi Hempel about taking a break from acting, citing his kids as his motivation.

"The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don't want to miss this time with my kids," he shared.

Reynolds later said he simply wants to "live life like a normal human," stating, "I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would sort of trade-off. We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away too."

That lifestyle has become challenging as their children get older, he explained. "Now that they're in school, they have a somewhat normal schedule. I think it's totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a present dad. I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up."