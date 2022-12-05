Blake Lively Shows Off Baby Bump in Holiday PJs as Ryan Reynolds Jokes About 'Inexcusable' Photo Mistake

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are hanging out with some major Christmas VIPs.

The Golden Globe nominee, 46, shared a photo Monday to his Instagram Story of the celebrity couple alongside "Jessica" Claus and her husband Santa.

"We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express," Reynolds wrote. "She was everything I'd always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria."

In the photo, a smiling Reynolds wears a Pelé soccer shirt and blue hat, with his arms around a pregnant Lively and Santa.

Lively wore Hannah Andersson pajamas and a matching cream robe. "My. Shoes 🙄," the Gossip Girl alum wrote in the comments, calling out her husband for cutting them off in the post.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Not long after, the Deadpool star shared the initial Instagram post, he added another version of the same photo in his Instagram stories that included the shoes.

"I cropped my wife's shoes out in the photo I posted," Reynolds wrote with an updated photo. "It's inexcusable and I'm sorry to anyone I've hurt with this callous lack of fortitude. Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighted."

The celebrity couple has been known to tease each other on Instagram. At an event last year, Reynolds jokingly made his Instagram debut with his wife of nearly a decade after the couple attended the New York City premiere of his film Free Guy.

Sharing two photos of himself with Lively, 33, on Instagram, Reynolds wrote: "What a huge night for #FreeGuy. And what a huge night for @blakelively because this means we're Instagram official. I know how important that was to her."

Lively and Reynolds met in 2010 when they played romantic leads in Green Lantern. They began dating a year later and tied the knot in September 2012.