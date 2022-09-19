Pregnant Blake Lively Poses in Her Underwear as She Shows Off Baby Bump in 'Real Life'

Blake Lively is giving her followers a "real-life" look into her pregnancy journey.

Over the weekend, the actress, who is expecting her fourth baby with husband Ryan Reynolds, shared a series of candid photos from her pregnancy on Instagram as she called out photographers who have been waiting outside her home for a photo opp of the expecting star.

In one of the snaps, the 35-year-old star posed in a pair of black underwear and a matching bralette as she showed off her baby bump in a mirror selfie. Another intimate photo featured the actress wearing the same bralette while standing in her kitchen.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone," the Gossip Girl actress wrote in the caption. "You freak me and my kids out."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Blake Lively/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Blake Lively/Instagram

"Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb," Lively added.

Lively and Reynolds, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

The actress revealed her pregnancy with baby No. 4 last Thursday, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit.

Taylor Hill/Getty

A source told PEOPLE that the news also came as a surprise to her friends. "Even her friends were surprised that she was pregnant again," the source said. "She kept it very quiet."

Another insider added that Lively "wants to be that old-fashioned kind of mom," noting that she "makes time to do work stuff" when the kids are out or sleeping.

"She happens to be a really attentive mom. Her kids are her first priority over everything," the source said. "You never would think that Blake Lively, this superstar and beautiful woman, would be this regular person who cooks dinner every night and takes care of the family but she is really wonderful with the kids."