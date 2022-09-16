Blake Lively Wants to Be an 'Old-Fashioned Mom,' Says Source: She 'Cooks Dinner Every Night'

The actress revealed she's expecting her fourth baby during an appearance at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 16, 2022 09:02 PM
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Family comes first for Blake Lively.

The actress, 35, revealed she's expecting her fourth baby Thursday during an appearance at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit, wearing a form-fitting dress that hugged her baby bump. Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds are already parents to James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

"She happens to be a really attentive mom. Her kids are her first priority over everything," a source tells PEOPLE. "You never would think that Blake Lively, this superstar and beautiful woman, would be this regular person who cooks dinner every night and takes care of the family but she is really wonderful with the kids."

"She wants to be that old-fashioned kind of mom," the insider continues, "when the kids are out or sleeping that's when she makes time to do work stuff."

blake lively
Taylor Hill/Getty

During a conversation at the event, Lively talked about being a creative woman who is also a businesswoman.

"I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating," she joked, laughing along with the audience.

She shared that it's important for her three daughters to "see that you don't have to choose one or the other."

"I don't need them to choose to be a businesswoman or a mom. They can be both or neither, but I just want for them to see that anything is possible."

Lively went on to explain that because she's "so obsessed with my family," she tries to only take on projects that she can "really believe in."

"I'm very into product development. If I can't create it, I don't want to be a part of it, just because there's so many great things out there," she said of her considerations, adding, "I want to create something that is missing and I love for my kids to see that across all areas."

