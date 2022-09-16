Pregnant Blake Lively Kept News of Baby No. 4 'Very Quiet,' Says Source: 'Friends Were Surprised'

A source tells PEOPLE that even those closest to the couple were surprised by their pregnancy news

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 16, 2022 05:01 PM
blake lively
Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty

Blake Lively's pregnancy wasn't just news to her fans.

When the actress first revealed her pregnancy Thursday at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit, many of her friends were also "surprised" by the news, as source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"Even her friends were surprised that she was pregnant again," the source says. "She kept it very quiet."

The insider also notes that Lively is a "really attentive mom."

"Her kids are her first priority over everything," the source says. "You never would think that Blake Lively, this superstar and beautiful woman would be this regular person who cooks dinner every night and takes care of the family, but she is really wonderful with the kids."

Lively shares daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 5, and James, 7 with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively and daughter attend the ceremony that honored Ryan Reynolds with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Frank Trapper/Corbis

During a discussion at Thursday's event, Lively talked about being a creative woman who is also a businesswoman.

"I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating," she joked, laughing along with the audience.

Lively said that it's important for her kids to "see that you don't have to choose one or the other."

"I don't need them to choose to be a businesswoman or a mom. They can be both or neither, but I just want for them to see that anything is possible."

Ryan Reynolds Posts Tribute to Spectacular Wife Blake Lively on Her 35th Birthday
Ryan Reynolds Instagram

On an episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman earlier this year, Reynolds, 45, opened up about parenting his three daughters with Lively.

"You feed the crew," Letterman, 75, said to Reynolds as the Deadpool star seemingly put together a meal for his family.

"Blake, full disclosure, really showed me how to do all this," Reynolds admitted, prompting Letterman to ask, "Who runs the show here?"

"Blake runs the show, I would kind of really phone things in if it wasn't for her," said Reynolds.

Letterman then asked Reynolds if "anxiety would set in" if Lively was out of town visiting her family and he was left to care for the children on his own.

"I would, first off, never let her go visit her family," Reynolds teased, getting a laugh from the former-late night talk show host.

"If I was just with the girls, I think I would find it pretty exciting at first," he continued. "And then there would be, with three girls, so, that division of labor is very important."

