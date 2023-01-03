Pregnant Blake Lively Jokes 'Something Isn't Working' as She Shows Baby Bump in Workout Photos

The former Gossip Girl star is expecting baby no. 4 with husband Ryan Reynolds

By
Published on January 3, 2023 11:29 AM
Blake Lively
Blake Lively and trainer Don Saladino. Photo: Blake Lively/instagram

Blake Lively is poking fun at her pregnancy journey.

On Monday, the former Gossip Girl star posted a hilarious before-and-after photo of herself with her trainer Don Saladino in the gym. In the before shot, Lively shows off her toned physique while the second photo highlights her growing baby bump.

"Been doing @donsaladino's workout program for months now. Something isn't working," she teased in the caption.

The actress, 35, announced in September that she is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, whom she wed in 2012. They are already parents to daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Reynolds recently chatted about the couple's fourth baby on the way in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where he shared how the pair's three daughters feel about the new addition.

"They're in. They love it," he said of his girls. "They're ready."

"I'm very excited," the star added of his own feelings. "We'd have to be. You know, you'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. It's gonna be nuts, but we're very excited."

Blake Lively and Honoree Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for American Cinematheque

Lively first revealed her pregnancy at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit, where she posed in a sequined long-sleeved mini dress with her baby bump on display.

Speaking on the Today show in November, Reynolds opened up about the baby, admitting that he's hoping their fourth child will also be a girl.

"I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that," said Reynolds while noting that he and Lively "don't know" the sex of their fourth child on the way and "never find out 'til [they're born]."

Related Articles
Brody Jenner, Tia Blanco
Brody Jenner Expecting First Baby with Girlfriend Tia Blanco: 'Our Little Angel'
logic
Logic Reveals He and Wife Brittney Noell Are Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Coming 2023'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock (9212749kw) Kailey Dickerson and Russell Dickerson 51st Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 08 Nov 2017
Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey Reveal They Lost a Baby in 'Wonderful and Heart-Wrenching' 2022
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: Ken Ithiphol and Anthony Rapp pose at The Museum of Broadway Opening Night at The Museum of Broadway on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Anthony Rapp Introduces Son's 'Awe-Inspiring' Surrogate with Sweet Maternity Photos: 'Forever Thankful'
Kylie and Kris Jenner wear matching pjs for holidays
Kris Jenner Shares Her Favorite 2022 Memories — Including 'Becoming a Grandmother Again (Twice!!!)'
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Poses with Her 2 Kids and Mom Blythe Danner on New Year's Tropical Getaway
Lea Michele, Evers
Lea Michele Says 2022 'Was One of My Favorites' as She Remembers 'Big Day' for Her 'Little Family'
RAC and Ireland Baldwin
Ireland Baldwin Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend RAC
ciara https://www.instagram.com/stories/ciara/3004948270400997916/
Ciara Goes Sledding with Her Kids and Dances in the Snow in a Leotard During Wintry Getaway
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Sterling Wearing Dad Patrick's Jersey Number
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Rocks His NFL Jersey Number in Sweet Family Photo
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Enjoys Tropical Holiday Vacation with Tom Pelphrey
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Says Tom Pelphrey Is 'Already in Dad Mode' as She Shows Baby Bump on Vacation
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner Shares New Photos from Her Pregnancy with Second Baby as She Looks Back on 2022
Peta Murgatroyd Posts Touching Tribute After Death of Father, 81: ‘I Love You Until the 12th of Never’
Peta Murgatroyd Posts Touching Tribute After Death of Father: 'Love You Until the 12th of Never'
Cast of 1776 The Musical The American Airlines Theater & Arts
Broadway Moms from '1776' Celebrate Pregnant Elizabeth A. Davis as Baby's Arrival Nears — See the Photos
Khloé Kardashian Shares New Photos of True — Including One of Her Meeting Sia — at Christmas Party
Khloé Kardashian Shares New Photos of True — Including One of Her Meeting Sia — at Christmas Party
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Behind the Scenes Peek at Her Maternity Shoot Outfits
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Behind-the-Scenes Peek at Maternity Shoot: Photos