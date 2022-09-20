Pregnant Blake Lively Hugs Taylor Swift in Sweet Photo as She Shows Off Baby Bump in Bikini

The Gossip Girl star is expecting her fourth baby with husband Ryan Reynolds

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 20, 2022 02:29 PM

Blake Lively's close friend Taylor Swift had the inside scoop about the actress's pregnancy before she publicly revealed the happy news.

On Sunday, Lively, who is expecting her fourth baby with husband Ryan Reynolds, shared a series of candid photos from her pregnancy on Instagram, including a sweet summertime photo with Swift.

In the picture, Lively shows off her baby bump while wearing a light pink bikini as she and Swift hug and smile for the camera. The "Bad Blood" singer, 32, wears a purple one-piece underneath a pair of striped paperbag shorts.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> and Blake Lively
Blake Lively/Instagram

Lively, 35, posted the set of pictures as she called out photographers who have been waiting outside her home for a photo opp of the expecting star.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone," the Gossip Girl actress wrote in the caption. "You freak me and my kids out."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb," Lively added.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star and Reynolds, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

blake lively
Taylor Hill/Getty

The actress revealed her pregnancy with baby No. 4 last Thursday, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit.

A source told PEOPLE that the news also came as a surprise to many of her friends. "Even her friends were surprised that she was pregnant again," the source said. "She kept it very quiet."

Related Articles
Blake Lively Pregnant
Pregnant Blake Lively Poses in Her Underwear as She Shows Off Baby Bump in 'Real Life'
Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
Blake Lively Shows Off Baby Bump to Stave Off Paparazzi in Photos with Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California
All About Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' 3 Kids (and Counting!)
blake lively
See the Four Unforgettable Moments Blake Lively Debuted Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Blake Lively Wants to Be an 'Old-Fashioned Mom,' Says Source: She 'Cooks Dinner Every Night'
Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
Pregnant Blake Lively Says She 'Likes to Create' Both 'Businesses and Humans' After Revealing Bump
Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 with Ryan Reynolds — See Her Baby Bump!
blake lively
Pregnant Blake Lively Kept News of Baby No. 4 'Very Quiet,' Says Source: 'Friends Were Surprised'
Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
Stars Who Revealed Their Pregnancies on the Red Carpet in 2022
Ryan Reynolds Says He's Enjoyed 'Best Summer We've Ever Had' Amid Blake Lively's Pregnancy News
Ryan Reynolds Says He's Enjoyed 'Best Summer We've Ever Had' amid Blake Lively's Pregnancy News
Blake Lively drink commercial
Pregnant Blake Lively Is the 'Ultimate Virgo' in Latest Ad for Her Betty Buzz Mixers
Chrissy Teigen
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Baby Bump While Basking in Beautiful Italian Scenery
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Is Having a 'Blast' in Her White-Hot Bikini by the Pool: 'Summer Lovin''
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Relationship Timeline
Ryan Reynolds Wishes Wife Blake Lively a Happy 35th Birthday: 'You're Spectacular'
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Are the Best Dressed Guests at Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Screening
Tarek El Moussa Says He Is 'in Awe of How Amazing' His Wife Heather Is Doing During Pregnancy https://www.instagram.com/p/ChTQiC4pVHU/
Heather Rae El Moussa Bump Photos