Pregnant Blake Lively Hugs Taylor Swift in Sweet Photo as She Shows Off Baby Bump in Bikini

Blake Lively's close friend Taylor Swift had the inside scoop about the actress's pregnancy before she publicly revealed the happy news.

On Sunday, Lively, who is expecting her fourth baby with husband Ryan Reynolds, shared a series of candid photos from her pregnancy on Instagram, including a sweet summertime photo with Swift.

In the picture, Lively shows off her baby bump while wearing a light pink bikini as she and Swift hug and smile for the camera. The "Bad Blood" singer, 32, wears a purple one-piece underneath a pair of striped paperbag shorts.

Blake Lively/Instagram

Lively, 35, posted the set of pictures as she called out photographers who have been waiting outside her home for a photo opp of the expecting star.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone," the Gossip Girl actress wrote in the caption. "You freak me and my kids out."

"Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb," Lively added.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star and Reynolds, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Taylor Hill/Getty

The actress revealed her pregnancy with baby No. 4 last Thursday, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit.

A source told PEOPLE that the news also came as a surprise to many of her friends. "Even her friends were surprised that she was pregnant again," the source said. "She kept it very quiet."