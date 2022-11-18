Pregnant Blake Lively Shows Baby Bump in Shimmering Dress Before Sweet Speech to Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively opened up about the kind of father Ryan Reynolds is to their soon-to-be four children while presenting him with the American Cinematheque Award

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on November 18, 2022 02:16 PM
Blake Lively and Honoree Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at The Beverly Hilton on November 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Blake Lively was glowing as she shared some special words about husband Ryan Reynolds.

The pregnant A Simple Favor actress, 35, posed with the Spirited actor, 46, ahead of presenting him with the prestigious American Cinematheque Award in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

The expectant mom of three's bump was on display, dressed in a printed, sequined Ralph Lauren maxi dress. She brought the effortless look together with turquoise statement jewelry and other chunky neutral pieces.

During her speech, Lively opened up about how earlier in his career, the Deadpool actor would return back to Canada, where he is originally from, on weekends after filming in the states during the week.

Comparing that to present-day, Lively noted, "Now, I am his home, and our girls are his home."

blake lively, ryan reynolds
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Sharing he is "hardwired to get home", Lively said Reynolds would, "show up with mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, shoes or clown makeup," she praised that when it comes to being there for his kids, "daddy always comes home."

Speaking with PEOPLE at the event, Reynolds shared that he won't let their daughters — Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 7 — follow in their famous parents' footsteps until they're older.

"Putting a kid in a business like this, it's generally not about the kid," Reynolds told PEOPLE at the ceremony, which was sponsored by Château Malartic-Lagravière. "It's usually about the parents."

"When they're older, they can do whatever the hell they want," he added. "I'm excited for that."

Blake Lively and Honoree Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for American Cinematheque

"Our job is to foster as much interest in as many different things as possible at this point," the actor said.

In September, Lively revealed that she is pregnant with the couple's fourth child at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit, where she posed in a sequined long-sleeved mini dress with her baby bump on display.

While on the Today show earlier this month, Reynolds admitted that he's hoping their fourth child will be a girl.

"I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that," said Reynolds, who noted that he and Lively "don't know" the sex of their fourth child on the way and "never find out 'til [they're born]."

