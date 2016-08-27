Blac Chyna previously said she wanted to gain 100 lbs. while she was pregnant with her second child

Pregnant Blac Chyna Says She's Lost 6 lbs. Since Revealing Her Recent Weight Gain

So much for that 100 lbs. weight gain!

Blac Chyna gave yet another pregnancy weight update on Snapchat on Saturday when she revealed that she had recently lost weight while pregnant with her second child.

“I started eating more clean and walking,” Chyna captioned a video of herself getting on a scale. “From 135 to 183 to 176.2.”

Indeed, the scale shows that the Lashed Bar entrepreneur weighed in at 176.2 lbs.

Last week, Chyna revealed that she weighed 183 lbs., meaning she has lost over 6 lbs. in a little over seven days. (It is normal for women’s weight to fluctuate while pregnant.)

“So I weighed in I’m 183lbs, and loving it! So far I gained 48lbs,” she wrote in a Snap last week. “My goal weight after the baby will be 130lbs – I was 135lbs b4 the baby.”

She added at the time: “I truly believe I will be 200lbs when I delivery [sic] that’s 17lbs away.”

Chyna made her pregnancy weight goals known shortly after she and fiancé Rob Kardashian announced in May that they are expecting their first child.

“Like, no lie, my goal is to gain 100 lbs. this pregnancy,” she said in a Snapchat video in June. “I’mma tear it up, and then I’mma snap back.”

And just how does the Kardashian-to-be plan to “snap back?”

“Strict diet/ Waist training / Detox Tea / Working out,” she wrote in a recent Snapchat post.

She even Snapchatted an old Instagram photo of herself weighing in at 134.8 pounds on a scale uploaded in September. And took a trip down memory lane, writing, “The day I delivered King I was 185lbs in 2012.”