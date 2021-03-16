Pregnant Bindi Irwin Is 'Waiting for Baby Wildlife Warrior to Arrive' as She Shares Sweet Family Photo

Bindi Irwin is looking forward to the arrival of her baby girl.

On Monday, the pregnant Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, shared a sweet photo with husband Chandler Powell, mom Terri and brother Robert on her Instagram, writing in the caption, "Waiting for Baby Wildlife Warrior to arrive.💕"

In the picture, Bindi and her mother cradle her baby bump as the rest of the family, all clad in Australia Zoo's iconic khaki uniform, look on.

The post comes just days after Powell, 24, reflected on Bindi's pregnancy journey.

"My girls," he began in an Instagram post, sharing photos of Bindi rubbing her belly. "In awe every day of how my wife has been handling 9 months of pregnancy."

"@bindisueirwin, you're going to be the most incredible momma to our Baby Wildlife Warrior," Powell wrote. "I love you."

The couple are currently expecting their first child together.

They announced the pregnancy news on Instagram back in August, months after getting married on March 25, 2020.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi wrote, posting a photo of the pair holding an infant-sized Australia Zoo uniform. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

"Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin," Powell said in his own post. "Bee, you're going to be the most amazing mother."

While the parents-to-be are holding off on naming their baby girl until her arrival, Bindi and Powell have been using the nickname "Baby Wildlife Warrior" to call their daughter on the way as a tribute to the late Steve Irwin.

