Pregnant Bindi Irwin Says Late Father Steve Would Have Been a ‘Perfect’ Grandpa

Bindi Irwin has no doubt her late dad Steve Irwin would have adored her daughter on the way.

"He would've been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would've been," said Bindi, 22. "I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect."

Nonetheless, the mom-to-be plans to make sure her daughter is familiar with the late Animal Planet star. "It is so nice that we'll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries," Bindi said. "It's really special."

Terri, 56, told ET that Steve would "be over the moon" about Bindi's pregnancy. "I will say one thing for sure is you would never have to wonder what he would've worn during any of the milestones," the mom of two said of her late husband. "He would've worn khaki to the wedding, khaki to everything."

Agreeing with his family, Robert, 17, told ET that his dad would be "insanely excited" about becoming a grandpa.

"I think it's really special that as a family we get to remember him, honor him in absolutely everything that we do," Robert added. "And make sure that that legacy never, ever dies no matter what. And now with a new little wildlife warrior taking on the charge, he would just be insanely excited. I can't even imagine. It'd be amazing!"

Bindi first announced her pregnancy news on Instagram back in August, just months after she and Powell, 24, tied the knot on March 25. On her wedding day, Bindi made made sure to honor her late father in her ceremony.

"Where we got married was such a special place to dad," Bindi told PEOPLE last year. "It's a beautiful little area where he had filmed for many years. It felt really wonderful and just meant to be."

"We had dad's picture with his dog Sui blown up on an easel," added Bindi. "So mom and Robert were standing right next to dad as we exchanged vows. We had a candle-lighting ceremony for him, and it really felt like he was there with us. It was a lovely moment of peace and happiness."

Last month, the pregnant star honored her dad by recreating a maternity throwback photo her parents posed for while they were expecting Robert. In the old photo, Terri stood as Steve and little Bindi smooched her bare belly, while the new photo featured Bindi showing off her own baby bump as Powell kissed her stomach.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I was very patiently waiting until the third trimester for us to recreate that image because it made me so happy," Bindi told ET. "Its so special for us getting ready for the next generation of wildlife warrior. I can remember the day that picture was taken so vividly because I was about five years old, just waiting for my sweet baby brother to be born."