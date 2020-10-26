"You’re always there for me and I know you will be the best uncle when our baby girl is born," Bindi Irwin said of her brother Robert, 16

Pregnant Bindi Irwin Says Little Brother Robert 'Will Be the Best Uncle' to Her Daughter

Bindi Irwin knows her baby on the way is in good hands with soon-to-be Uncle Robert!

In a sweet tribute to her younger brother on Sunday, Bindi, 22 — who's currently expecting her first child, a daughter, with husband Chandler Powell — wrote that Robert, 16, will undoubtedly be "the best uncle."

"Shoutout to my little brother (who definitely isn’t ‘little’ anymore) for being such an incredible friend," she wrote alongside a snapshot of the siblings hugging. "You’re always there for me and I know you will be the best uncle when our baby girl is born. Love you."

When Bindi revealed the sex of her baby last month, Robert expressed his excitement in becoming an uncle.

"I am so happy for you and Chandler! I can’t wait to meet my niece 😊," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "I know you will both be the greatest parents ever and I’m excited for all of the amazing adventures ahead!"

Bindi gave her Instagram followers an update on her pregnancy last week, showing off her growing baby bump and writing, "There are no words to describe how much I love our baby girl." Dad-to-be Powell, 23, commented on the sweet post, "The two most beautiful girls ❤️"

Bindi's last bump-date was on Oct. 10, when she revealed alongside a photo taken by mom Terri Irwin that her daughter on the way was "doing great."

"Every time we get an ultrasound she's incredibly energetic and always moving around," shared the Dancing with the Stars season 21 champ. "She's now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute! 💛"

Powell chimed in proudly in the comments, "She's already growing up so fast and she hasn't even arrived yet."

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she captioned a photo at the time that showed herself smiling alongside Powell as they held a tiny Australia Zoo uniform fitted for the baby on the way. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."