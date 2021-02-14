Pregnant Bindi Irwin Calls Husband Chandler Powell Her 'Forever Valentine' in Loving Tribute

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are currently expecting their first child

Bindi Irwin is head over heels in love with her husband Chandler Powell.

In honor of Valentine's Day, the couple — who are currently expecting their first child, a baby girl — shared a pair of affectionate tributes to one another on Sunday.

Reflecting on their lasting love, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, called her husband "my forever Valentine."

"Over 7 years of loving this handsome guy. My forever Valentine and incredible husband. @chandlerpowell," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair cuddling up alongside a silly sign reading, "let's give them something to taco 'bout."

Meanwhile, in his tribute, Powell, 24, reflected on how Irwin continues to make him "feel like the luckiest man alive."

"My Valentine every year ❤️ How you've handled this past year is incredible. Each day I am amazed by you and feel like the luckiest man alive to be your husband," he wrote. "You and our daughter are everything to me."

Commenting on the sweet post, Irwin wrote, "Love you with all my heart. Thank you for being my forever Valentine."

Image zoom Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin | Credit: bindi Irwin /instagram

Irwin and Powell announced her pregnancy news on Instagram back in August, just months after tying the knot on March 25.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," the mom-to-be wrote, posting a photo of the pair holding an infant-sized Australia Zoo uniform. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

"Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife," Powell said in his own post. "Bee, you're going to be the most amazing mother."

They recently opened up about the pregnancy, sharing that their baby-on-the-way is very active. "She's busy though, my goodness!" she said during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"All I do is get kicked. I don't think she ever sleeps. So I think we're going to have our hands full — she's ready to take on the world!" she added.